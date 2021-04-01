Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Borsa Italiana  >  Pirelli & C. S.p.A.    PIRC   IT0005278236

PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.

(PIRC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pirelli & C S p A : ANNOUNCEMENT ON OBTAINING THE APPROVAL OF THE JOINT RESTRUCTURING OF SINOCHEM GROUP AND CHEMCHINA

04/01/2021 | 04:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Milan,
01
April
2021
|
10:30
Europe/Amsterdam
ANNOUNCEMENT ON OBTAINING THE APPROVAL OF THE JOINT RESTRUCTURING OF SINOCHEM GROUP AND CHEMCHINA
corporate-investors

On 31st March 2021, Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (the 'Company') received a notification letter from China National Chemical Corporation Ltd. ('ChemChina'), stating that ChemChina had received a Notice regarding restructuring (the 'Restructuring Notice') of ChemChina and Sinochem Group Co., Ltd., ('Sinochem Group') from State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council ('SASAC'). Pursuant to the Restructuring Notice, the State Council approved the joint restructuring of Sinochem Group and ChemChina, whereby a new holding company will be set up by SASAC who will perform the duties of the contributor on behalf of the State Council, and Sinochem Group and ChemChina will be consolidated into the new holding company. Upon completion of the joint restructuring, ChemChina will remain Pirelli's first largest shareholder.

This announcement is made in order to ensure timely and fair disclosure of information and to safeguard the interest of investors. The Company will strictly follow the information disclosure requirements, continue to pay attention to the progress of the above matter, and perform the information disclosure obligations in a timely manner in accordance with the requirements of relevant laws and regulations.
Published on: 1 April 2021, 10:30 CET

Disclaimer

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. published this content on 01 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2021 08:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.
04:40aPIRELLI & C S P A  : Announcement on obtaining the approval of the joint restruc..
PU
03/31PIRELLI & C S P A  : Logs Decline in 2020 Profit as Revenue Falls, Targets Retur..
MT
03/31SINOCHEM INTERNATIONAL  : China approves long-planned merger of Sinochem and Che..
RE
03/31PIRELLI & C S P A  : 2021-2022 | 2025 industrial plan
PU
03/31PIRELLI & C S P A  : The lombardy region welcomes pirelli's cooperation and will..
PU
03/28PIRELLI & C S P A  : 2021 Bahrain Grand Prix – Sunday
PU
03/27PIRELLI & C S P A  : 2021 Bahrain Grand Prix – Saturday
PU
03/25PIRELLI & C S P A  : celebrates its 400th Grand Prix in Bahrain
PU
03/24PIRELLI & C S P A  : Italy's Pirelli proposes Giorgio Luca Bruno as deputy CEO
RE
03/24PIRELLI & C S P A  : Convertibility confirmed of 500 million euro bond issued at..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 4 247 M 4 985 M 4 985 M
Net income 2020 66,5 M 78,0 M 78,0 M
Net Debt 2020 3 347 M 3 928 M 3 928 M
P/E ratio 2020 74,8x
Yield 2020 0,80%
Capitalization 5 002 M 5 871 M 5 871 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,97x
EV / Sales 2021 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 30 154
Free-Float 44,9%
Chart PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Pirelli & C. S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 4,91 €
Last Close Price 5,00 €
Spread / Highest target 20,0%
Spread / Average Target -1,93%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marco Tronchetti Provera Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Francesco Tanzi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gao Ning Ning Chairman
Maurizio Boiocchi Executive Vice President-Technology & Innovation
Andrea Livio Donato Casaluci General Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.12.84%5 871
SHANDONG LINGLONG TYRE CO., LTD.33.07%9 653
CHENG SHIN RUBBER IND. CO., LTD.9.42%5 484
HANKOOK TIRE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.24.49%5 306
MRF LIMITED8.59%4 766
BALKRISHNA INDUSTRIES LIMITED2.73%4 467
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ