Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Borsa Italiana  >  Pirelli & C. S.p.A.    PIRC   IT0005278236

PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.

(PIRC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pirelli & C S p A : BATTLE RESUMES ON P ZERO TYRES FOR NEW GT RACING SEASON

04/14/2021 | 06:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

*Pirelli's DHE tyres return home for the first round of the GT World Challenge
*GT2 class - with more power but less downforce than GT3 - makes its debut
*Nine manufacturers, 29 teams, and more than 125 drivers to take part in the main race

Milan, April 14, 2021 - The Monza circuit in northern Italy will play host to the opening round of the 2021 GT World Challenge Europe eason, with a full grid of GT3 teams and drivers set to do battle in the first Endurance Cup race of the year.

A total of 29 teams across nine different manufacturers will contest the season: each car equipped with Pirelli tyres over the course of 10 rounds (five Sprint Cup and five Endurance Cup) that make up the GT World Challenge Europe series.

Pirelli is exclusive tyre supplier to the series for the 11th consecutive year, with the

latest range of GT tyres making the action even more spectacular. Benefitting from Formula 1 technology, Pirelli's range underlines the importance of GT racing as an open-air laboratory for its famous high-performance road car tyres.

The tyres

After making its debut last year, the Pirelli P Zero DHE will again be the tyre of choice for GT3 competitors in 2021. The DHE is an evolution of its predecessor the DHD2, with modifications to ensure it is even more versatile for the wide variety of GT3 cars and drivers using it in competition. This is the go-to dry weather tyre for all teams and cars in the series, in a single compound.

The Cinturato WH tyre remains the wet weather compound. All the tyres have been designed to work with a variety of car set-ups and drivers, delivering maximum performance in all conditions. Just as the P Zero road car tyres deliver the ultimate performance for the road, making them the preferred choice for the majority of supercar manufacturers.

The GT4 cars will once again use the P Zero DHB: a brand-new tyre last year, which is directly derived from Pirelli's GT3 product to better cope with the rapid evolution and increasing competitiveness of the GT4 category, numbering 47 cars at Monza.

Matteo Braga:

Pirelli's circuit activity manager Matteo Braga said: 'Last year, we introduced the new range of tyres that we developed for GT3 and the results were very satisfying. We found that they produced the desired level of performance, reliability, consistency and adaptability for all the cars, despite the wide variety of vehicle architectures, equalised through the balance of performance. Monza is always a special circuit for us: our home track with high speeds and heavy braking that place big demands on the tyres. The weather at this time of year is often quite unpredictable as well. In much the same way as GT3, the tyres developed and introduced for the GT4 cars will also be in their second season this year, so we expect to see the same consistency across an even wider range of cars, which are ever-closer to the performance levels of GT3.'

New and familiar faces up for the fight

There are 44 cars entered for the opening round of the year at Monza, with last year's overall winners AKKA ASP keen to kick off its title defence with a pair of Mercedes-AMG GT3s, spearheaded by Raffaele Marciello, Jules Gounon and Dani Juncadella. Sprint Cup champions Team WRT (Audi R8 LMS GT3), Porsche, Lamborghini, Bentley and McLaren are sure to add to the competition.

In the Endurance Cup, Ferrari will be aiming to repeat its success of 2020, through its new factory supported team Iron Lynx.

Aston Martin returns to GT World Challenge Europe with Garage 59 team, as well as BMW with Walkenhorst Motorsport in the Endurance Cup.

A pioneering debut

This weekend will also feature the inaugural round of the new-for-2021 GT2 European Series, a two-class series reserved for GT2 machinery. GT2 European Series is open to Pro-Am and Am drivers and will be exclusively supplied by Pirelli tyres throughout the season. Competing cars range from the Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport, the Audi R8 LMS GT2, KTM X-BOW GT2 and an adapted Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo.

Practical info:

The main race takes place on Sunday April 26 at 15:00 for three hours, after a test day on Friday followed by free practice and qualifying on Saturday. The GT4 European Series will feature two hour-long races on Saturday and Sunday.

The new-for-2021 GT2 European Series will host two 50-minute races on Saturday and Sunday, as will the one-make Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe series. Both series are also equipped exclusively with Pirelli tyres.

For more information about GT World Challenge Europe, please visit: https://www.gt-world-challenge-europe.com

Ends

For further information about Pirelli, please contact Anthony Peacock on +44 (0)7765 896 930 or anthony.peacock.ex@pirelli.com

Disclaimer

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 10:38:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.
06:39aPIRELLI & C S P A  : Battle resumes on p zero tyres for new gt racing season
PU
04/12PIRELLI POWERGY : Safety and sustainability in a new summer tyre
PU
04/09PIRELLI & C S P A  : Announcement on obtaining the approval of the joint restruc..
AQ
04/07Italian businesses, government sign protocol for worker vaccination
RE
04/01PIRELLI : Shareholder agreements
PU
04/01PIRELLI & C S P A  : Announcement on obtaining the approval of the joint restruc..
PU
03/31PIRELLI & C S P A  : Logs Decline in 2020 Profit as Revenue Falls, Targets Retur..
MT
03/31SINOCHEM INTERNATIONAL  : China approves long-planned merger of Sinochem and Che..
RE
03/31PIRELLI & C S P A  : 2021-2022 | 2025 industrial plan
PU
03/31PIRELLI & C S P A  : The lombardy region welcomes pirelli's cooperation and will..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 4 247 M 5 083 M 5 083 M
Net income 2020 66,5 M 79,5 M 79,5 M
Net Debt 2020 3 347 M 4 005 M 4 005 M
P/E ratio 2020 73,6x
Yield 2020 0,81%
Capitalization 4 920 M 5 870 M 5 887 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,95x
EV / Sales 2021 1,68x
Nbr of Employees 30 154
Free-Float 44,9%
Chart PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Pirelli & C. S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 5,02 €
Last Close Price 4,92 €
Spread / Highest target 22,0%
Spread / Average Target 2,06%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marco Tronchetti Provera Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Francesco Tanzi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gao Ning Ning Chairman
Maurizio Boiocchi Executive Vice President-Technology & Innovation
Andrea Livio Donato Casaluci General Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.10.99%5 870
SHANDONG LINGLONG TYRE CO., LTD.44.33%10 485
HANKOOK TIRE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.32.74%5 680
CHENG SHIN RUBBER IND. CO., LTD.7.38%5 383
MRF LIMITED9.23%4 660
BALKRISHNA INDUSTRIES LIMITED1.76%4 300
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ