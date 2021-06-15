Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Pirelli & C. S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PIRC   IT0005278236

PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.

(PIRC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 06/15 02:26:51 pm
5.151 EUR   +0.21%
01:56pPIRELLI & C S P A  : The reasons behind the tyre failures in baku identified
PU
11:40aPIRELLI & C S P A  : Presents p7 sport
PU
06:30aPIRELLI : Shareholders' meeting and board of directors meeting held
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pirelli & C S p A : THE REASONS BEHIND THE TYRE FAILURES IN BAKU IDENTIFIED

06/15/2021 | 01:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pirelli, in conjunction with the FIA, has completed the analysis of the left-rear tyres involved in the incidents that affected Lance Stroll and Max Verstappen during the recent Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

This analysis also took in the tyres used by other cars in the race, which had the same or a higher number of laps on them compared to the ones that were damaged. The process established that there was no production or quality defect on any of the tyres; nor was there any sign of fatigue or delamination. The causes of the two left-rear tyre failures on the Aston Martin and Red Bull cars have been clearly identified. In each case, this was down to a circumferential break on the inner sidewall, which can be related to the running conditions of the tyre,in spite of the prescribed starting parameters (minimum pressure and maximum blanket temperature) having been followed.

As a result of this analysis, Pirelli have submitted their report to the FIA and the Teams. The FIA and Pirelli have agreed a new set of the protocols,including an upgraded technical directive already distributed, for monitoring operating conditions during a race weekend and they will consider any other appropriate actions.

Disclaimer

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 17:55:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.
01:56pPIRELLI & C S P A  : The reasons behind the tyre failures in baku identified
PU
11:40aPIRELLI & C S P A  : Presents p7 sport
PU
06:30aPIRELLI : Shareholders' meeting and board of directors meeting held
PU
06/14PIRELLI & C S P A  : To begin vaccinations for employees and their families on 1..
PU
06/10PIRELLI & C S P A  : Partners with the rogue racing and theory global enduro tea..
PU
06/10PIRELLI & C S P A  : Signs Agreement With Enel X To Install EV Recharging Statio..
MT
06/10PIRELLI & C S P A  : And enel x to bring recharging infrastructure for electric ..
PU
06/08PIRELLI : The pirelli calendar returns, bryan adams to shoot the 2022 edition
PU
06/07PIRELLI & C S P A  : For the WorldSBK round in Misano, Pirelli brings new front ..
PU
06/07PIRELLI & C S P A  : Ogier and the pirelli scorpion kx overcome the rough roads ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 866 M 5 900 M 5 900 M
Net income 2021 236 M 286 M 286 M
Net Debt 2021 3 132 M 3 798 M 3 798 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,0x
Yield 2021 2,60%
Capitalization 5 122 M 6 211 M 6 211 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,70x
EV / Sales 2022 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 30 776
Free-Float 39,5%
Chart PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Pirelli & C. S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 5,12 €
Last Close Price 5,12 €
Spread / Highest target 17,1%
Spread / Average Target 0,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marco Tronchetti Provera Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Francesco Tanzi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gao Ning Ning Chairman
Maurizio Boiocchi EVP-Strategic Advisory Technology & Innovation
Andrea Livio Donato Casaluci General Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.15.54%6 211
SHANDONG LINGLONG TYRE CO., LTD.28.29%9 531
BALKRISHNA INDUSTRIES LIMITED38.06%6 001
HANKOOK TIRE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.33.76%5 752
CHENG SHIN RUBBER IND. CO., LTD.5.22%5 425
MRF LIMITED8.96%4 781