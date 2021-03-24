Pirelli & C S p A : brings standard and development solutions to Montmeló for the pre-season test of the WSBK season 2021

The start of the thirty-fourth edition of the MOTUL FIM World Superbike Championship is getting closer and it represents the eighteenth season with Pirelli in the role of Official Tyre Supplier for all classes. Pirelli will be present at the pre-season tests that will take place from Monday 29th March to Thursday 1st April at the circuit of Catalunya-Barcelona. While the first two days will be dedicated to WorldSSP and WorldSSP300 classes, the WorldSBK category will be on track during the third and fourth day of tests.

One of the highlights of the Catalan capital, the Circuit of Catalunya-Barcelona was inaugurated in 1992 in view of the Olympic Games complex. It is 4.627 kilometres long and has 16 corners, eight of which are right handed and six to the left. Most of the corners are wide and very fast, and are interchanged with straights that allow riders to reach speeds as high as 320 km/h. The circuit is undulating and is considered a very technical track, with several points that can put a strain on the bike and the rider. Among others, it is worth noting the first braking point after the start-finish line, at the end of the very long straight, where we will see the bikes engaged in one of the most demanding braking sections of the year. The 2020 season saw its first ever races at this circuit in the month of September. The most popular solutions in the WorldSBK grid were the standard SC1 front and the standard SC0 rear tyres.

The solutions for the WorldSBK and WorldSSP tests

In the WorldSBK class the riders will have available five slick solutions, comprising of three front and two rear choices.

The front options available are a standard and a development solution. The standard SC1 in soft compound represents the most successful solution of the 2020 season, while the standard SC2 in medium compound, compared to the SC1, should offer better stability and resistance to wear. There will also be available a new development solution Z0628 in SC1 compound, an evolution of the standard SC1, which features a new structure developed to improve rider's front end feeling, by increasing support in corner entry and mid-corner.

As for the rear tyre, the riders have two options at their disposal. The first is the standard SC0 in soft compound, the most used solution in the 2020 season, joined by the standard SC1 medium solution.

Every WorldSBK rider can use a maximum of 11 front and 13 rear units selected from the tyre allocation made available by Pirelli. Any further tyre that may be required is available for purchase at the Racing Service present at the track.

In the WorldSSP category there will be four dry solutions available to the riders, two for the front and two for the rear, all from the standard tyre range.

For the front, riders will have a standard soft SC1 compound and a medium SC2 compound, which allows for more wear resistance than the first.

As for the rear, WorldSSP riders can choose from the standard soft SC0 compound and the standard medium SC1 compound, developed to offer the right compromise between constant performance and wear levels.

Every WorldSSP rider can use a maximum of 8 front and 9 rear units selected from the tyre allocation made available by Pirelli. Any further tyre that may be required is available for purchase at the Racing Service present at the track.

Finally, the riders of all categories will have available the Intermediate and Rain solutions in case of wet weather.