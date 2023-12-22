(Alliance News) - Pirelli Spa announced Friday that it has signed an agreement with a selected pool of international banks for a EUR500 million committed revolving credit line with a maturity of four years, that is, December 2027.

"The new line, realized as part of the usual activity of management and optimization of the financial structure, will allow to strengthen the liquidity margin that, as of September 30, already guaranteed maturity coverage on debt until the end of 2025," the company explained in a note.

"As part of the agreement signed with the pool of banks, Pirelli will be able to benchmark the new credit line to the new and more challenging Science Based Targets - in line with its Commitment to Net Zero - that the company will define as part of its new industrial plan after achieving the decarbonization targets initially set for 2025 two years ahead of schedule."

Pirelli trades in the green by 0.3 percent at EUR4.86 per share.

