  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Pirelli & C. S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PIRC   IT0005278236

PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.

(PIRC)
  Report
03/17 03:42:17 pm EDT
4.868 EUR   -0.69%
Pirelli puts brake on Russian activities

03/17/2022 | 03:09pm EDT
IAA MOBILITY 2021 show in Munich

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's Pirelli said on Thursday it had halted investments in Russia, excluding those linked to security, and that the activity of its factories in the country would be curtailed.

"Pirelli is against this war... The investments in the local market, excluding those linked to security, have been halted," the tyremaker said in a statement with its annual financial results.

It added that "activities of the factories in Russia will be progressively limited to those needed to guarantee the financing of salaries and social services for employees."

The company had said earlier this month that it did not plan to close factories as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine..

Pirelli manufactures around 10% of its global tyres output in two plants in Russia. The Russian market itself however accounts for only 3% of the group's total revenues and for 4% of its adjusted operating profit.

It has set up a committee to monitor the development of the Russia-Ukraine crisis, "for which mitigation actions and a contingency plan have already been activated".

Pirelli added it would inform the market if its financial forecasts shift significantly from what it set out in February when it provided full year results and guidance just before the invasion of Ukraine began.

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti and Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Keith Weir)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PIRELLI & C. S.P.A. -1.12% 4.847 Delayed Quote.-19.74%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 7.31% 102.75 Delayed Quote.44.72%
Financials
Sales 2021 5 199 M 5 721 M 5 721 M
Net income 2021 298 M 328 M 328 M
Net Debt 2021 2 964 M 3 262 M 3 262 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,3x
Yield 2021 2,86%
Capitalization 4 847 M 5 387 M 5 334 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,50x
EV / Sales 2022 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 30 523
Free-Float 33,5%
Chart PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Pirelli & C. S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 4,90 €
Average target price 6,38 €
Spread / Average Target 30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marco Tronchetti Provera Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gao Ning Ning Chairman
Maurizio Boiocchi EVP-Strategic Advisory Technology & Innovation
Andrea Livio Donato Casaluci General Manager-Operations
Alberto Bastanzio Secretary, EVP-Compliance, Affairs & Audit
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.-19.74%5 395
BALKRISHNA INDUSTRIES LIMITED-8.21%5 241
SHANDONG LINGLONG TYRE CO.,LTD.-38.66%4 545
CHENG SHIN RUBBER IND. CO., LTD.-3.05%3 964
MRF LIMITED-5.88%3 805
HANKOOK TIRE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-13.73%3 421