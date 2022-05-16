Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Pirelli & C. S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PIRC   IT0005278236

PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.

(PIRC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/16 11:36:15 am EDT
4.706 EUR   -0.93%
05/11GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Coinbase, Roblox, Apple, EA, Hasbro...
05/10Pirelli & C. S.p.A. Revises Earnings for the Full Year 2022
CI
05/10TRANSCRIPT : Pirelli & C. S.p.A., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 10, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pirelli's shareholders indicate Bruno as new CEO, extend pact

05/16/2022 | 02:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Italian tyremaker Pirelli celebrates 150th anniversary

MILAN (Reuters) - Pirelli investor Camfin said on Monday that it and fellow shareholder ChemChina have indicated Giorgio Luca Bruno, the Italian tyremaker's deputy chief executive officer, as the company's new CEO from the spring of next year.

Camfin and ChemChina agreed that the current CEO, Marco Tronchetti Provera, would be the company's executive vice chairman from next year until the spring of 2026, Camfin said.

Tronchetti Provera will guide Pirelli's strategy and oversee the implementation of its business plan as well as keeping the company's relationships with shareholders, institutions, investors and the media, Camfin said in a statement. Bruno will be in charge of the operational implementation of the group's strategies, it added.

Camfin and ChemChina, which respectively hold 14% and 37% stakes in Pirelli, also agreed a three-year extension, from spring 2023 to spring 2026, of a shareholders pact governing Pirelli, Camfin said.

China's Silk Road Fund, which holds a 9% stake in Pirelli and is part of the current shareholders' pact governing the tyremaker, will not be part of the new pact effective from next year. The new pact will control a joint 51% stake in Pirelli, down from around 60% now.

(This story corrects to add dropped word in Bruno's first name in lead paragraph)

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; editing by Federico Maccioni and Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INVESTOR AB (PUBL) -0.18% 190.45 Delayed Quote.-20.03%
PIRELLI & C. S.P.A. -0.93% 4.706 Delayed Quote.-22.23%
All news about PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.
05/11GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Coinbase, Roblox, Apple, EA, Hasbro...
05/10Pirelli & C. S.p.A. Revises Earnings for the Full Year 2022
CI
05/10TRANSCRIPT : Pirelli & C. S.p.A., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 10, 2022
CI
05/10Pirelli moves to soften Ukraine impact as profits rise
RE
05/10Pirelli & C. S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/28PIRELLI : Director yang xingqiang resigns from board with effect from 10 may 2022
PU
04/26PIRELLI & C S P A : At Assen Jonathan Rea takes the Superpole Race with Bautista winning W..
PU
04/24PIRELLI & C S P A : P zero and cinturato tyres face the challenge of an unprecedented croa..
PU
04/23PIRELLI & C S P A : Mixed weather and tyres as rally croatia continues to challenge
PU
04/23WORLDSBK PROTAGONISTS IN ASSEN ARE T : the SCQ improves on the track record by over half a..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 907 M 6 146 M 6 146 M
Net income 2022 428 M 446 M 446 M
Net Debt 2022 2 685 M 2 793 M 2 793 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,1x
Yield 2022 3,69%
Capitalization 4 750 M 4 942 M 4 942 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,26x
EV / Sales 2023 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 30 991
Free-Float 33,5%
Chart PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Pirelli & C. S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 4,75 €
Average target price 6,07 €
Spread / Average Target 27,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marco Tronchetti Provera Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gao Ning Ning Chairman
Maurizio Boiocchi EVP-Strategic Advisory Technology & Innovation
Andrea Livio Donato Casaluci General Manager-Operations
Alberto Bastanzio Secretary, EVP-Compliance, Affairs & Audit
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.-22.23%4 944
BALKRISHNA INDUSTRIES LIMITED-18.62%4 712
SHANDONG LINGLONG TYRE CO.,LTD.-44.98%4 000
MRF LIMITED-1.76%3 942
CHENG SHIN RUBBER IND. CO., LTD.-7.76%3 621
HANKOOK TIRE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-9.95%3 402