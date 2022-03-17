Pirelli scales back involvement in Russia

ROME, March 17 (Reuters) - Italy's Pirelli said on
Thursday it had halted investments in Russia, excluding those
linked to security, and that the activity of its factories in
the country would be curtailed.
"Pirelli is against this war... The investments in the local
market, excluding those linked to security, have been halted,"
the tyremaker said in a statement with its annual financial
results.
It added that "activities of the factories in Russia will be
progressively limited to those needed to guarantee the financing
of salaries and social services for employees."
Pirelli manufactures around 10% of its global tyres output
in two plants in Russia.
(Reporting by Giulia Segreti
Editing by Keith Weir)