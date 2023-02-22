Advanced search
    PIRC   IT0005278236

PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.

(PIRC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:58:23 2023-02-22 pm EST
4.813 EUR   -0.25%
12:26pPirelli, 2022 revenues grow beyond expectations
AN
12:25pPirelli sees scope for higher 2023 revenues after strong results
RE
02/20European stock exchanges on the threshold of parity
AN
Pirelli sees scope for higher 2023 revenues after strong results

02/22/2023 | 12:25pm EST
Feb 22 (Reuters) - Italian tyremaker Pirelli said on Wednesday it expects revenues this year of some 6.6-6.8 billion euros, at least in line with the better-than-expected figure for 2022.

Revenues at the group totalled 6.62 billion euros ($7.03 billion) in 2022, beating a target of about 6.5 billion euros which was set only in November as an upgrade on an earlier estimate.

The automotive industry has been struggling with several issues, ranging from the coronavirus pandemic to the impact of the war in Ukraine, along with component shortages and logistical bottlenecks.

The supplier of luxury car brands like Ferrari and Porsche said its adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) stood at 977.8 million euros in 2022, up from 815.8 million euros a year before.

The result was driven by higher pricing and as measures put in place to weather rising costs offset the hit from raw material costs and other inflation.

China's Sinochem Holdings Corp, the biggest investor in Pirelli, last week

denied a report

that it planned to sell its 37% stake in the company.

($1 = 0.9411 euros) (Reporting by Federica Urso; editing by Keith Weir)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FERRARI N.V. -0.32% 262.145 Delayed Quote.22.68%
PIRELLI & C. S.P.A. -0.41% 4.805 Delayed Quote.20.50%
PORSCHE AG 0.44% 113.4 Delayed Quote.18.78%
PORSCHE AG 0.18% 113.5 Delayed Quote.19.58%
Financials
Sales 2022 6 530 M 6 968 M 6 968 M
Net income 2022 432 M 461 M 461 M
Net Debt 2022 2 624 M 2 800 M 2 800 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,0x
Yield 2022 3,92%
Capitalization 4 825 M 5 149 M 5 149 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
EV / Sales 2023 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 31 396
Free-Float 34,0%
Technical analysis trends PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 4,83 €
Average target price 5,24 €
Spread / Average Target 8,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marco Tronchetti Provera Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Paccioretti Executive Vice President-Finance & Services
Fan Rong Li Chairman
Maurizio Boiocchi EVP-Strategic Advisory Technology & Innovation
Pierangelo Misani Director-Business Unit Moto
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.20.50%5 149
SHANDONG LINGLONG TYRE CO.,LTD.15.77%4 854
BALKRISHNA INDUSTRIES LIMITED-3.45%4 783
MRF LIMITED1.61%4 604
CHENG SHIN RUBBER IND. CO., LTD.2.06%3 723
HANKOOK TIRE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.22.47%3 612