(Alliance News) - Pirelli & C Spa announced Monday that the shareholders' meeting appointed the board of directors for the years to 2025, determining the number of members at 15, nine of whom are independent.

Jian Jiao was appointed chairman of the board.

From the majority list submitted by Marco Polo International Italy Srl also on behalf of Camfin Spa, the following were appointed: Marco Tronchetti Provera, Andrea Casaluci, Aihua Chen, Haitao Zhang, Qian Chen, Alberto Bradanini, Michele Carpinelli, Domenico De Sole, Xiaohua Fan, Marisa Pappalardo and Grace Tang.

From the minority list submitted by a group of asset management companies and institutional investors, however, Roberto Diacetti, Paola Boromei and Giovanni Lo Storto were appointed.

Pirelli's stock is 1.2 percent in the red at EUR4.86 per share.

