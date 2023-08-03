(Alliance News) - Pirelli announced Thursday that it has signed a renewal of its prior agreement with the Italian Revenue Agency to continue to benefit from the Patent Box tax benefit, excluding trademarks, with reference to the 2020-2024 tax years.

The estimated tax benefit for the three-year period 2020-2022 is approximately EUR40 million, with a similar estimated positive impact on net income, and will be accounted for in the current year's financial statements, which will also take into account the quantification, currently being determined, of the benefit for fiscal year 2023.

The effect on cash flow will be distributed between 2023 and 2025 with no significant impact on 2023 cash flow. Therefore, the cash flow target for FY 2023 remains unchanged.

The Patent Box is a favorable taxation regime benefiting companies that use directly or through the concession in use: copyrighted software, industrial patents, designs and models as well as processes, formulas and information related to experience gained in the industrial, commercial or scientific field that can be legally protected.

Pirelli closed Thursday's session 1.7 percent in the red at EUR4.77 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.