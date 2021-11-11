STEFANO DOMENICALI VISITS PIRELLI'S CIRCUITO PANAMERICANO

For a number of years, Pirelli has been the market leader in Brazil - the biggest country in South America - with a long-standing industrial presence including several factories. A key part of Pirelli's stake in the country has been the important investment in the Circuito Panamericano, which is now Pirelli's most sophisticated test facility. The track is the latest addition to Pirelli's proving ground facilities, following on from the company's historic site at Vizzola Ticino in Italy and the Sottozero Centre in Sweden. These all form a key part of Pirelli's research and development department, which includes 12 local working units all over the world with a total of almost 2000 employees.

With seven possible track configurations totalling 22 kilometres, the Circuito Panamericano, located close to Sao Paulo and Pirelli's Campinas factory, is the largest multi-track complex in Latin America, with cutting-edge technology for advanced tyre testing. This includes facilities for dry and wet handling as well as off-road performance: all essential elements when it comes to producing state-of-the-art tyres. In total, 15 different types of test can be carried out at the same time, while the circuit is also used for driver training, product launches, and filming.

The dry handling track was constructed by renowned circuit architects Studio Dromo from Italy, who have also been responsible for building or remodelling many of the tracks currently seen on the Formula 1 calendar: most recently, Zandvoort in Holland.

The circuit has already hosted tests for stock cars and Formula 3 alongside its main role of developing tyres for road use, highlighting Pirelli's traditionally close relationship between track and road regarding tyre development.