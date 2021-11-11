Log in
5.564 EUR   +0.40%
STEFANO DOMENICALI VISITS PIRELLI'S CIRCUITO PANAMERICANO

11/11/2021 | 02:48pm EST
For a number of years, Pirelli has been the market leader in Brazil - the biggest country in South America - with a long-standing industrial presence including several factories. A key part of Pirelli's stake in the country has been the important investment in the Circuito Panamericano, which is now Pirelli's most sophisticated test facility. The track is the latest addition to Pirelli's proving ground facilities, following on from the company's historic site at Vizzola Ticino in Italy and the Sottozero Centre in Sweden. These all form a key part of Pirelli's research and development department, which includes 12 local working units all over the world with a total of almost 2000 employees.

With seven possible track configurations totalling 22 kilometres, the Circuito Panamericano, located close to Sao Paulo and Pirelli's Campinas factory, is the largest multi-track complex in Latin America, with cutting-edge technology for advanced tyre testing. This includes facilities for dry and wet handling as well as off-road performance: all essential elements when it comes to producing state-of-the-art tyres. In total, 15 different types of test can be carried out at the same time, while the circuit is also used for driver training, product launches, and filming.

The dry handling track was constructed by renowned circuit architects Studio Dromo from Italy, who have also been responsible for building or remodelling many of the tracks currently seen on the Formula 1 calendar: most recently, Zandvoort in Holland.

The circuit has already hosted tests for stock cars and Formula 3 alongside its main role of developing tyres for road use, highlighting Pirelli's traditionally close relationship between track and road regarding tyre development.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 19:46:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 5 044 M 5 776 M 5 776 M
Net income 2021 263 M 301 M 301 M
Net Debt 2021 3 079 M 3 526 M 3 526 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,7x
Yield 2021 2,58%
Capitalization 5 564 M 6 418 M 6 371 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,71x
EV / Sales 2022 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 30 787
Free-Float 33,9%
Managers and Directors
Marco Tronchetti Provera Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Francesco Tanzi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gao Ning Ning Chairman
Maurizio Boiocchi EVP-Strategic Advisory Technology & Innovation
Andrea Livio Donato Casaluci General Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.25.02%6 392
SHANDONG LINGLONG TYRE CO., LTD.16.55%8 518
BALKRISHNA INDUSTRIES LIMITED44.56%6 544
MRF LIMITED1.97%4 465
HANKOOK TIRE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.3.30%4 389
CHENG SHIN RUBBER IND. CO., LTD.-22.13%4 064