Pires Investments : Form of Proxy

To be effective, all proxy appointments must be lodged with the Company's Registrars at:

Computershare Investor Services PLC, The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol BS99 6ZY by 28 November 2022 at 10.30 a.m.

Explanatory Notes:

1. Every holder has the right to appoint some other person(s) of their choice, who need not 4. Pursuant to Regulation 41 of the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001, entitlement

be a shareholder, as his proxy to exercise all or any of his rights, to attend, speak and to attend and vote at the meeting and the number of votes which may be cast thereat

vote on their behalf at the meeting. If you wish to appoint a person other than the will be determined by reference to the Register of Members of the Company at close of

Chairman of the Meeting, please insert the name of your chosen proxy holder in the business on the day which is two days before the day of the meeting. Changes to entries

space provided (see reverse). If the proxy is being appointed in relation to less than your on the Register of Members after that time shall be disregarded in determining the rights

full voting entitlement, please enter in the box next to the proxy holder's name (see of any person to attend and vote at the meeting.

reverse) the number of shares in relation to which they are authorised to act as your 5. To appoint one or more proxies or to give an instruction to a proxy (whether previously

proxy. - If returned without an indication as to how the proxy shall vote on any particular

appointed or otherwise) via the CREST system, CREST messages must be received

matter, the proxy will exercise his discretion as to whether, and if so how, he votes (or if

by the issuer's agent (ID number 3RA50) not later than 48 hours before the time

this proxy form has been issued in respect of a designated account for a shareholder,

appointed for holding the meeting. For this purpose, the time of receipt will be taken to

the proxy will exercise his discretion as to whether, and if so how, he votes).

be the time (as determined by the timestamp generated by the CREST system) from

2. To appoint more than one proxy, an additional proxy form(s) may be obtained by

which the issuer's agent is able to retrieve the message. The Company may treat as

contacting the Registrar's helpline on 0370 889 3207 or you may photocopy this form. invalid a proxy appointment sent by CREST in the circumstances set out in

Please indicate in the box next to the proxy holder's name (see reverse) the number of Regulation 35(5)(a) of the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001.

shares in relation to which they are authorised to act as your proxy. Please also indicate 6. The above is how your address appears on the Register of Members. If this information

by marking the box provided if the proxy instruction is one of multiple instructions being

is incorrect please ring the Registrar's helpline on 0370 889 3207 to request a change

given. All forms must be signed and should be returned together in the same envelope.

of address form or go to www.investorcentre.co.uk to use the online Investor Centre

3. The 'Vote Withheld' option overleaf is provided to enable you to abstain on any particular

service.

resolution. However, it should be noted that a 'Vote Withheld' is not a vote in law and will 7. Any alterations made to this form should be initialled.

not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a

resolution. 8. The completion and return of this form will not preclude a member from attending the

meeting and voting in person.