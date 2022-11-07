Pires Investments : Form of Proxy

Please bring this card with you to the Meeting and present it at Shareholder registration/accreditation.
The Directors of Pires Investments Plc invite you to attend the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held at the offices of Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe (UK) LLP, 107 Cheapside, London, EC2V 6DN - on 30 November 2022 - at 10.30 a.m.
Shareholder Reference Number
Please detach this portion before posting this proxy form.
Form of Proxy - Annual General Meeting to be held on 30 November 2022
To be effective, all proxy appointments must be lodged with the Company's Registrars at:
Computershare Investor Services PLC, The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol BS99 6ZY by 28 November 2022 at 10.30 a.m.
Explanatory Notes:
1. Every holder has the right to appoint some other person(s) of their choice, who need not
4.
Pursuant to Regulation 41 of the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001, entitlement
be a shareholder, as his proxy to exercise all or any of his rights, to attend, speak and
to attend and vote at the meeting and the number of votes which may be cast thereat
vote on their behalf at the meeting. If you wish to appoint a person other than the
will be determined by reference to the Register of Members of the Company at close of
Chairman of the Meeting, please insert the name of your chosen proxy holder in the
business on the day which is two days before the day of the meeting. Changes to entries
space provided (see reverse). If the proxy is being appointed in relation to less than your
on the Register of Members after that time shall be disregarded in determining the rights
full voting entitlement, please enter in the box next to the proxy holder's name (see
of any person to attend and vote at the meeting.
reverse) the number of shares in relation to which they are authorised to act as your
5.
To appoint one or more proxies or to give an instruction to a proxy (whether previously
proxy. - If returned without an indication as to how the proxy shall vote on any particular
appointed or otherwise) via the CREST system, CREST messages must be received
matter, the proxy will exercise his discretion as to whether, and if so how, he votes (or if
by the issuer's agent (ID number 3RA50) not later than 48 hours before the time
this proxy form has been issued in respect of a designated account for a shareholder,
appointed for holding the meeting. For this purpose, the time of receipt will be taken to
the proxy will exercise his discretion as to whether, and if so how, he votes).
be the time (as determined by the timestamp generated by the CREST system) from
2. To appoint more than one proxy, an additional proxy form(s) may be obtained by
which the issuer's agent is able to retrieve the message. The Company may treat as
contacting the Registrar's helpline on 0370 889 3207 or you may photocopy this form.
invalid a proxy appointment sent by CREST in the circumstances set out in
Please indicate in the box next to the proxy holder's name (see reverse) the number of
Regulation 35(5)(a) of the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001.
shares in relation to which they are authorised to act as your proxy. Please also indicate
6.
The above is how your address appears on the Register of Members. If this information
by marking the box provided if the proxy instruction is one of multiple instructions being
is incorrect please ring the Registrar's helpline on 0370 889 3207 to request a change
given. All forms must be signed and should be returned together in the same envelope.
of address form or go to www.investorcentre.co.uk to use the online Investor Centre
3. The 'Vote Withheld' option overleaf is provided to enable you to abstain on any particular
service.
resolution. However, it should be noted that a 'Vote Withheld' is not a vote in law and will
7.
Any alterations made to this form should be initialled.
not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a
resolution.
8.
The completion and return of this form will not preclude a member from attending the
meeting and voting in person.
Kindly Note: This form is issued only to the addressee(s) and is specific to the unique
All Named Holders
All Named Holders

designated account printed hereon. This personalised form is not transferable between different: (i) account holders; or (ii) uniquely designated accounts.
Poll Card To be completed only at the AGM in the Poll.
Signature
In the case of a Corporation, a letter of representation will be required (in accordance with S323 of the Companies Act 2006) unless this has already been lodged at registration.
Ordinary Resolutions
Vote
For
Against Withheld
1. To receive the December 2021 Report and Accounts.
To re-elect as a Director, John May, who retires and offers himself for re-election.
To re-elect as a Director, Nicholas Lee, who retires and offers himself for re-election.
To re-elect as a Director, David Palumbo, who retires and offers himself for re-election.
To reappoint PKF Littlejohn LLP as auditors of the Company until the conclusion of the next AGM of the Company at which financial statements are laid. The resolution also authorises the Directors to agree the auditors' remuneration.
To authorise the Directors of the Company to allot relevant securities pursuant to section 551 of the Companies Act 2006.
Special Resolution
7. THAT subject to the passing of Resolution 6, to authorise the Directors of the Company to disapply pre-emption rights.
Form of Proxy
Please complete this box only if you wish to appoint a third party proxy other than the Chairman of the Meeting. Please leave this box blank if you want to select the Chairman of the Meeting. Do not insert your own name(s).
*
I/We hereby appoint the Chairman of the Meeting OR the person indicated in the box above as my/our proxy to attend, speak and vote in respect of my/our full voting entitlement* on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting of Pires Investments Plc to be held at the offices of Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe (UK) LLP, 107 Cheapside, London, EC2V 6DN on 30 November 2022 at 10.30 a.m., and at any adjourned meeting.
* For the appointment of more than one proxy, please refer to Explanatory Note 2 (see front).
Please mark here to indicate that this proxy appointment is one of multiple appointments being made.
Please use a black pen. Mark with an X
8
inside the box as shown in this example.
Ordinary Resolutions
Vote
For Against Withheld
1.
To receive the December 2021 Report and Accounts.
2.
To re-elect as a Director, John May, who retires and offers himself for re-election.
3.
To re-elect as a Director, Nicholas Lee, who retires and offers himself for re-election.
4.
To re-elect as a Director, David Palumbo, who retires and offers himself for re-election.
To reappoint PKF Littlejohn LLP as auditors of the Company until the conclusion of the next AGM of the Company at which financial statements are laid. The resolution also authorises the Directors to agree the auditors' remuneration.
To authorise the Directors of the Company to allot relevant securities pursuant to section 551 of the Companies Act 2006.
Special Resolution
7. THAT subject to the passing of Resolution 6, to authorise the Directors of the Company to disapply pre-emption rights.
I/We instruct my/our proxy as indicated on this form. Unless otherwise instructed the proxy may vote as he or she sees fit or abstain in relation to any business of the meeting.
Signature
Date
DD/MM/YY
In the case of a corporation, this proxy must be given under its common seal or be signed on its behalf by an attorney or officer duly authorised, stating their capacity (e.g. director, secretary).
