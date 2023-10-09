Pires Investments PLC - London-based technology investor with a focus on artificial intelligence - Confirms all resolutions at today's annual general meeting were passed. This includes a change of name to Mindflair PLC. The new name will be reflected by the London Stock Exchange and the company's market ticker will become MFAI. A further update will be provided once the change of name and ticker have taken effect.

Current stock price: 1.20 pence

12-month change: down 62%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

