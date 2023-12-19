Piscines Desjoyaux: caution for the new financial year

December 19, 2023 at 06:08 am EST Share

Piscines Desjoyaux has announced lower results for its 2022/2023 financial year, while remaining cautious in view of the inflationary and geopolitical environment.



The world's leading network of in-ground pool builders posted operating income of 21.5 million euros for its financial year ending August, compared with 28.2 million euros the previous year.



The group - which has 192 concessions in France and a presence in 80 countries - saw its operating margin fall to 15.5% of sales, compared with 17.5% the previous year.



Net income, Group share, came to 16.2 million euros, down 24% from 21.3 million euros for the year ended August 31, 2022.



Annual sales were down 13.5% at 138.7 million euros, based on 9,109 basins installed during the year, versus 11,250 the previous year.



With regard to its outlook, the Group is cautious and intends to maintain its leading positions in its main markets, while continuing to invest in areas likely to offer a rapid and favorable return on investment.



Shares listed on the Paris Bourse were down 3.2% following these announcements. The share price has fallen by 10% since the beginning of the year, but has risen by almost 150% over ten years.



Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.