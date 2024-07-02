Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) (“Pitney Bowes” or the “Company”), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics and financial services, today announced that Gregg Zegras has retired as President of the Company’s Global Ecommerce segment, effective immediately. After joining Pitney Bowes in 2013, Mr. Zegras served as Chief Commercial Officer and held other senior roles. The Company thanks Mr. Zegras for his many years of dedication and service and wishes him the best in his future endeavors.

As previously disclosed, Pitney Bowes is in the final stages of its strategic review of the Global Ecommerce segment. The purpose of the review is to identify alternatives that can eliminate ongoing losses within the segment. Additional details about this initiative and other strategic priorities can be found in the Company’s May 22, 2024 announcement.

As the Company continues its strategic review, existing personnel are expected to absorb the duties and responsibilities associated with the role.

About Pitney Bowes

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes is a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics and financial services to more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500.

