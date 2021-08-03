Pitney Bowes : Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results 08/03/2021 | 07:05am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing and financial services, today announced its financial results for the second quarter 2021. “We delivered a solid second quarter and first half of the year,” said Marc B. Lautenbach, President and CEO, Pitney Bowes. “Once again, each business made a positive contribution to the quarter. Importantly, Global Ecommerce made significant progress and was EBITDA positive in the quarter putting this business on-track to our commitment of EBITDA positive for the full year. SendTech and Presort Services also grew revenue and profit over prior year. We are well-positioned to reach our goal of achieving improved profitable revenue growth.” Second Quarter 2021 Revenue of $899 million, growth of 7 percent on a reported basis and 6 percent excluding the impact of currency

GAAP EPS and Adjusted EPS of $0.11

EPS reflects a $0.03 tax benefit associated with a UK tax legislation change

GAAP cash from operations of $79 million; free cash flow of $87 million

Global Ecommerce EBIT margin improved by over 200 basis points compared to prior year; EBITDA was positive.

Presort grew revenue and EBIT margin over prior year.

SendTech grew revenue; EBIT grew over prior year for the third consecutive quarter. Earnings per share results are summarized in the table below: Second Quarter* 2021 2020 GAAP EPS $0.11 ($0.02) Discontinued operations, net of tax 0.01 0.02 GAAP EPS from continuing operations $0.12 $0.00 Restructuring charges 0.02 0.02 Gain on sale of business (0.02) - Gain on sale of assets (0.01) - Gain on sale of equity investment - (0.05) Tax on surrender of company owned life insurance policies - 0.07 Adjusted EPS $0.11 $0.04 * The sum of the earnings per share may not equal the totals due to rounding. Business Segment Reporting Global Ecommerce facilitates domestic retail ecommerce shipping solutions, including delivery, returns and fulfillment, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions. Presort Services provides sortation services to qualify large volumes of First Class Mail, Marketing Mail, Marketing Mail Flats and Bound Printed Matter for postal workshare discounts. Sending Technology Solutions offers physical and digital mailing and shipping technology solutions, financing, services, supplies and other applications for small and medium businesses to help simplify and save on the sending, tracking and receiving of letters, parcels and flats. Global Ecommerce Second Quarter ($ millions) 2021 2020 % Change Reported % Change Ex Currency Revenue $418 $398 5% 3% EBITDA $8 ($2) >100% EBIT ($11) ($19) 43% Revenue grew over prior year despite a tough comparison. EBIT and EBITDA benefited largely from Cross Border services and lower bad debt expense. Presort Services Second Quarter ($ millions) 2021 2020 % Change Reported % Change Ex Currency Revenue $135 $118 14% 14% EBITDA $23 $20 12% EBIT $16 $13 28% Revenue grew across all mail classes and benefited from an easier prior year comparison. EBIT and EBITDA improved from prior year largely due to the revenue growth and higher gross margin. SendTech Solutions Second Quarter ($ millions) 2021 2020 % Change Reported % Change Ex Currency Revenue $346 $321 8% 6% EBITDA $115 $113 1% EBIT $107 $104 3% Revenue benefited from growth in equipment sales, supplies, business services and support services, partly offset by a decline in financing. Revenue also benefited from an easier prior year comparison. EBIT and EBITDA improved from prior year largely due to the revenue growth. Full Year 2021 Expectations The Company’s full year 2021 expectations remain in-line with its previous communications. The Company continues to expect annual revenue to grow in the low-to-mid single digit range. The Company continues to expect adjusted EPS to grow over prior year driven largely by the improvement in Global Ecommerce, which is expected to be EBITDA positive for the full year. More specifically, adjusted EPS is expected to be in the range of $0.35 to $0.42. The Company also continues to expect lower free cash flow as compared to prior year primarily due to certain items that benefited 2020 and are not expected to continue at the same level in 2021. Conference Call and Webcast Management of Pitney Bowes will discuss the Company’s results in a broadcast over the Internet today at 8:00 a.m. EDT. Instructions for listening to the earnings results via the Web are available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s web site at www.pitneybowes.com. About Pitney Bowes Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global technology company providing commerce solutions. Clients around the world, including 90 percent of the Fortune 500, rely on the accuracy and precision delivered by Pitney Bowes solutions, analytics, and APIs in the areas of ecommerce fulfillment, shipping and returns; cross-border ecommerce; office mailing and shipping; presort services; and financing. For 100 years, Pitney Bowes has been innovating and delivering technologies that remove the complexity of getting commerce transactions precisely right. For additional information, visit: www.pitneybowes.com Use of Non-GAAP Measures The Company's financial results are reported in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP); however, in its disclosures the Company uses certain non-GAAP measures, such as adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted earnings per share (EPS), revenue growth on a constant currency basis and free cash flow. The Company reports measures such as adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS to exclude the impact of items like discontinued operations, restructuring charges, gains, losses and costs related to acquisitions and dispositions, asset impairment charges, goodwill impairment charges and other unusual or one-time items. Such items are often inconsistent in amount and frequency and as such, the Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide investors greater insight into the underlying operating trends of the business. In addition, revenue growth is presented on a constant currency basis to exclude the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates since the prior period under comparison. Constant currency is calculated by converting the current period non-U.S. dollar denominated revenue using the prior year’s exchange rate for the comparable quarter. We believe that excluding the impacts of currency exchange rates provides investors a better understanding of the underlying revenue performance. A reconciliation of reported revenue to constant currency revenue can be found in the attached financial schedules. Free cash flow adjusts GAAP cash from operations for cash flows of discontinued operations, capital expenditures, restructuring payments, changes in customer deposits held at the Pitney Bowes Bank, transaction costs and other special items. The Company reports free cash flow to provide investors insight into the amount of cash that management could have available for other discretionary uses. A reconciliation of GAAP cash from operations to free cash flow can be found in the attached financial schedules. Segment EBIT is the primary measure of profitability and operational performance at the segment level and is determined by deducting from segment revenue the related costs and expenses attributable to the segment. Segment EBIT excludes interest, taxes, general corporate expenses not allocated to a particular business segment, restructuring charges and other unusual or one-time items, which are recognized on a consolidated basis. The Company also provides segment EBITDA, which further excludes depreciation and amortization expense for the segment, as an additional useful measure of segment profitability and operational performance. A reconciliation of segment EBIT and EBITDA to net income can be found in the attached financial schedules. Complete reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to comparable GAAP measures can also be found at the Company's web site: www.pb.com/investorrelations This document contains “forward-looking statements” about the Company’s expected or potential future business and financial performance. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future revenue and earnings guidance and future events or conditions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. In particular, we continue to navigate the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic (Covid-19), including its effects on the cost and availability of labor and transportation and global supply chains. Other factors which could cause future financial performance to differ materially from expectations, and which may also be exacerbated by Covid-19 or a negative change in the economy, include, without limitation: declining physical mail volumes; changes in postal regulations or the operations and financial health of posts in the U.S. or other major markets or changes to the broader postal or shipping markets; the loss of, or significant changes to, our contractual relationships with the United States Postal Service (USPS) or USPS’ performance under those contracts; our ability to continue to grow and manage volumes, gain additional economies of scale and improve profitability within our Global Ecommerce and Presort Services segments; changes in labor and transportation availability and costs; third-party suppliers' ability to provide products and services required by us and our clients; competitive factors, including pricing pressures, technological developments and the introduction of new products and services by competitors; the loss of some of our larger clients in our Global Ecommerce and Presort Services segments; expenses and potential impacts resulting from a breach of security, including cyber-attacks or other comparable events; our success at managing customer credit risk; and other factors as more fully outlined in the Company's 2020 Form 10-K Annual Report and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Pitney Bowes assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, events or developments. Note: Consolidated statements of income; revenue, EBIT and EBITDA by business segment; and reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, and consolidated balance sheets at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are attached. Pitney Bowes Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: Business services $ 567,022 $ 528,990 $ 1,137,476 $ 973,369 Support services 115,156 113,786 233,853 235,801 Financing 73,453 85,462 151,265 174,540 Equipment sales 86,267 57,837 173,070 134,110 Supplies 38,655 32,773 80,879 78,482 Rentals 18,650 18,644 37,857 37,458 Total revenue 899,203 837,492 1,814,400 1,633,760 Costs and expenses: Cost of business services 482,814 454,311 982,348 828,976 Cost of support services 37,679 36,725 74,396 76,485 Financing interest expense 11,773 11,939 23,659 24,428 Cost of equipment sales 61,561 47,920 123,401 105,279 Cost of supplies 10,467 8,379 21,678 20,619 Cost of rentals 6,013 6,022 12,460 12,400 Selling, general and administrative 236,190 233,631 474,292 482,264 Research and development 11,059 7,467 22,375 19,583 Restructuring charges 4,844 4,922 7,733 8,739 Goodwill impairment - - - 198,169 Interest expense, net 24,346 26,446 49,504 52,329 Other components of net pension and postretirement cost 312 386 662 235 Other (income) expense (13,646 ) (17,375 ) 37,748 16,112 Total costs and expenses 873,412 820,773 1,830,256 1,845,618 Income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes 25,791 16,719 (15,856 ) (211,858 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 4,915 17,016 (9,077 ) 6,986 Income (loss) from continuing operations 20,876 (297 ) (6,779 ) (218,844 ) (Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax (1,020 ) (3,032 ) (4,906 ) 7,032 Net income (loss) $ 19,856 $ (3,329 ) $ (11,685 ) $ (211,812 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share (1): Continuing operations $ 0.12 $ - $ (0.04 ) $ (1.28 ) Discontinued operations (0.01 ) (0.02 ) (0.03 ) 0.04 Net income (loss) $ 0.11 $ (0.02 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (1.24 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share (1): Continuing operations $ 0.12 $ - $ (0.04 ) $ (1.28 ) Discontinued operations (0.01 ) (0.02 ) (0.03 ) 0.04 Net income (loss) $ 0.11 $ (0.02 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (1.24 ) Weighted-average shares used in diluted earnings per share 178,979 171,478 173,367 171,167 (1 ) The sum of the earnings per share amounts may not equal the totals due to rounding. Pitney Bowes Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited; in thousands) Assets June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 799,470 $ 921,450 Short-term investments 14,904 18,974 Accounts and other receivables, net 309,177 389,240 Short-term finance receivables, net 552,858 568,050 Inventories 67,538 65,845 Current income taxes 37,384 23,219 Other current assets and prepayments 117,425 120,145 Total current assets 1,898,756 2,106,923 Property, plant and equipment, net 429,785 391,280 Rental property and equipment, net 38,814 38,435 Long-term finance receivables, net 588,602 605,292 Goodwill 1,130,164 1,152,285 Intangible assets, net 144,692 159,839 Operating lease assets 205,584 201,916 Noncurrent income taxes 69,150 72,653 Other assets 507,748 491,514 Total assets $ 5,013,295 $ 5,220,137 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 820,065 $ 880,616 Customer deposits at Pitney Bowes Bank 632,833 617,200 Current operating lease liabilities 41,835 39,182 Current portion of long-term debt 97,015 216,032 Advance billings 119,645 114,550 Current income taxes 5,844 2,880 Total current liabilities 1,717,237 1,870,460 Long-term debt 2,330,698 2,348,361 Deferred taxes on income 286,338 279,451 Tax uncertainties and other income tax liabilities 37,155 38,163 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 182,746 180,292 Other noncurrent liabilities 405,751 437,015 Total liabilities 4,959,925 5,153,742 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 323,338 323,338 Additional paid-in-capital 5,903 68,502 Retained earnings 5,172,185 5,201,195 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (831,303 ) (839,131 ) Treasury stock, at cost (4,616,753 ) (4,687,509 ) Total stockholders' equity 53,370 66,395 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,013,295 $ 5,220,137 Pitney Bowes Inc. Business Segment Revenue (Unaudited; in thousands) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Global Ecommerce $ 418,429 $ 398,453 5 % $ 831,515 $ 690,776 20 % Presort Services 134,619 118,127 14 % 277,745 258,847 7 % Sending Technology Solutions 346,155 320,912 8 % 705,140 684,137 3 % Total revenue - GAAP 899,203 837,492 7 % 1,814,400 1,633,760 11 % Currency impact on revenue (13,521 ) - (22,324 ) - Revenue, at constant currency $ 885,682 $ 837,492 6 % $ 1,792,076 $ 1,633,760 10 % Pitney Bowes Inc. Business Segment EBIT & EBITDA (Unaudited; in thousands) Three months ended June 30, 2021 2020 % change EBIT (1) D&A EBITDA EBIT (1) D&A EBITDA EBIT EBITDA Global Ecommerce $ (10,831 ) $ 19,060 $ 8,229 $ (18,894 ) $ 17,297 $ (1,597 ) 43 % >100% Presort Services 16,134 6,798 22,932 12,582 7,857 20,439 28 % 12 % Sending Technology Solutions 107,121 7,537 114,658 104,268 8,776 113,044 3 % 1 % Segment total $ 112,424 $ 33,395 145,819 $ 97,956 $ 33,930 131,886 15 % 11 % Reconciliation of Segment EBITDA to Net Income (Loss): Segment depreciation and amortization (33,395 ) (33,930 ) Unallocated corporate expenses (56,316 ) (49,489 ) Restructuring charges (4,844 ) (4,922 ) Gain on sale of business 10,201 - Gain on sale of assets 1,434 - Loss on debt refinancing (989 ) - Gain on sale of equity investment - 11,908 Transaction costs - (349 ) Interest, net (36,119 ) (38,385 ) Provision for income taxes (4,915 ) (17,016 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations 20,876 (297 ) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (1,020 ) (3,032 ) Net income (loss) $ 19,856 $ (3,329 ) Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 % change EBIT (1) D&A EBITDA EBIT (1) D&A EBITDA EBIT EBITDA Global Ecommerce $ (37,207 ) $ 37,236 $ 29 $ (48,369 ) $ 35,363 $ (13,006 ) 23 % >100% Presort Services 35,185 14,297 49,482 28,277 15,631 43,908 24 % 13 % Sending Technology Solutions 221,591 15,140 236,731 210,830 17,815 228,645 5 % 4 % Segment Total $ 219,569 $ 66,673 286,242 $ 190,738 $ 68,809 259,547 15 % 10 % Reconciliation of Segment EBITDA to Net Loss: Segment depreciation and amortization (66,673 ) (68,809 ) Unallocated corporate expenses (113,781 ) (93,211 ) Restructuring charges (7,733 ) (8,739 ) Loss on debt refinancing (52,383 ) (36,987 ) Gain on sale of business 10,201 - Gain on sale of assets 1,434 - Goodwill impairment - (198,169 ) Gain on sale of equity investment - 11,908 Transaction costs - (641 ) Interest, net (73,163 ) (76,757 ) Benefit (provision) for income taxes 9,077 (6,986 ) Loss from continuing operations (6,779 ) (218,844 ) (Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax (4,906 ) 7,032 Net loss $ (11,685 ) $ (211,812 ) (1) Segment EBIT excludes interest, taxes, general corporate expenses, restructuring charges, and other items that are not allocated to a particular business segment. Pitney Bowes Inc. Reconciliation of Reported Consolidated Results to Adjusted Results (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reconciliation of reported net income (loss) to adjusted EBIT and EBITDA Net income (loss) $ 19,856 $ (3,329 ) $ (11,685 ) $ (211,812 ) Loss (income) from discontinued operations, net of tax 1,020 3,032 4,906 (7,032 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 4,915 17,016 (9,077 ) 6,986 Income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes 25,791 16,719 (15,856 ) (211,858 ) Restructuring charges 4,844 4,922 7,733 8,739 Gain on sale of business (10,201 ) - (10,201 ) - Gain on sale of assets (1,434 ) - (1,434 ) - Loss on debt refinancing 989 - 52,383 36,987 Goodwill impairment - - - 198,169 Gain on sale of equity investment - (11,908 ) - (11,908 ) Transaction costs - 349 - 641 Adjusted net income before tax 19,989 10,082 32,625 20,770 Interest, net 36,119 38,385 73,163 76,757 Adjusted EBIT 56,108 48,467 105,788 97,527 Depreciation and amortization 39,822 41,068 79,416 81,787 Adjusted EBITDA $ 95,930 $ 89,535 $ 185,204 $ 179,314 Reconciliation of reported diluted earnings (loss) per share to adjusted diluted earnings per share (1) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.11 $ (0.02 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (1.24 ) Loss (income) from discontinued operations, net of tax 0.01 0.02 0.03 (0.04 ) Restructuring charges 0.02 0.02 0.03 0.03 Gain on sale of business (0.02 ) - (0.02 ) - Gain on sale of assets (0.01 ) - (0.01 ) - Loss on debt refinancing - - 0.22 0.16 Goodwill impairment - - - 1.14 Gain on sale of equity investment - (0.05 ) - (0.05 ) Tax on surrender of company owned life insurance policies - 0.07 - 0.07 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.11 $ 0.04 $ 0.19 $ 0.09 Reconciliation of reported net cash from operating activities to free cash flow Net cash from operating activities $ 78,805 $ 153,777 $ 144,729 $ 86,422 Net cash used in operating activities - discontinued operations - 618 - 38,423 Capital expenditures (40,375 ) (34,176 ) (83,703 ) (59,954 ) Restructuring payments 4,870 5,318 8,825 11,365 Change in customer deposits at PB Bank 43,427 23,219 15,633 22,331 Transaction costs paid - 377 - 2,117 Free cash flow $ 86,727 $ 149,133 $ 85,484 $ 100,704 (1) The sum of the earnings per share amounts may not equal the totals due to rounding. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210803005244/en/

© Business Wire 2021 All news about PITNEY BOWES INC. 07:16a PITNEY BOWES : Declares Common Stock Dividend BU 07:13a PITNEY BOWES : Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results (Form 8-K) PU 07:13a PITNEY BOWES : Financial Statements Q2 2021 PU 07:05a PITNEY BOWES : Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results BU 07:04a PITNEY BOWES INC /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial.. AQ 07:01a PITNEY BOWES : Earnings Flash (PBI) PITNEY BOWES Posts Q2 EPS $0.11 MT 07/29 PITNEY BOWES : Names Nick Smith SVP Strategy, Product & Platform Management, Glo.. BU 07/29 Pitney Bowes Inc. Announces Executive Appointments CI 07/28 PITNEY BOWES : Named One of Forbes' Best Employers for Women 2021 BU 07/27 PITNEY BOWES : Study Finds Millennials, Urban Dwellers and Office Workers are Tr.. BU