PITNEY BOWES INC.

2022-07-19
4.010 USD   +4.97%
07/01SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Adding to Friday Advance
MT
07/01SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Staying on Positive Ground to Begin Q3
MT
07/01Global-e Online Closes Acquisition of Borderfree Business From Pitney Bowes
MT
Pitney Bowes Christopher Johnson Named to Savoy Magazine's 2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America List

07/20/2022
Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced Christopher Johnson, Senior Vice President and President, Financial Services, has been named to Savoy Magazine’s 2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America list. As the leader of Pitney Bowes Financial Services, Christopher has accountability for all aspects of the business including strategy, growth and operations. This includes strategic analysis in global markets, assessing current capabilities against future opportunities, determining priorities for investment, organizational development and business culture.

“I want to congratulate Christopher for this well-deserved honor of being named to Savoy’s 2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America list,” said Marc B. Lautenbach, President and CEO, Pitney Bowes. “Christopher exemplifies our culture of doing the right thing, the right way. All of us at Pitney Bowes are grateful for his leadership and contributions to our business.”

A field of over 500 prospective candidates were narrowed to the “2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America” listing based upon their exemplary record of accomplishments and influence while working to better their community and inspire others.

The complete list of the 2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America, including a byline article by Christopher entitled, “Putting the Financial Industry in the Black,” is available at www.savoynetwork.com.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services to more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500. Small business, retail, enterprise, and government clients around the world rely on Pitney Bowes to remove the complexity of sending mail and parcels. For the latest news, corporate announcements and financial results visit https://www.pitneybowes.com/us/newsroom.html. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes at www.pitneybowes.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 757 M - -
Net income 2022 56,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 695 M 695 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,19x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 11 500
Free-Float 49,7%
Pitney Bowes Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PITNEY BOWES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 4,01 $
Average target price 6,50 $
Spread / Average Target 62,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Bradley Lautenbach President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ana Maria Chadwick Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Isor Roth Non-Executive Chairman
Joseph Schmitt SVP-Enterprise Information Technology & Operations
David Lloyd Shedlarz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PITNEY BOWES INC.-39.52%695
CANON INC.12.21%23 490
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.-1.40%4 796
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.8.50%4 467
TOSHIBA TEC CORPORATION-9.88%1 702
KONICA MINOLTA, INC.-12.79%1 637