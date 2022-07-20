Pitney Bowes Christopher Johnson Named to Savoy Magazine's 2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America List

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced Christopher Johnson, Senior Vice President and President, Financial Services, has been named to Savoy Magazine’s 2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America list. As the leader of Pitney Bowes Financial Services, Christopher has accountability for all aspects of the business including strategy, growth and operations. This includes strategic analysis in global markets, assessing current capabilities against future opportunities, determining priorities for investment, organizational development and business culture.

“I want to congratulate Christopher for this well-deserved honor of being named to Savoy’s 2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America list,” said Marc B. Lautenbach, President and CEO, Pitney Bowes. “Christopher exemplifies our culture of doing the right thing, the right way. All of us at Pitney Bowes are grateful for his leadership and contributions to our business.”

A field of over 500 prospective candidates were narrowed to the “2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America” listing based upon their exemplary record of accomplishments and influence while working to better their community and inspire others.

The complete list of the 2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America, including a byline article by Christopher entitled, “Putting the Financial Industry in the Black,” is available at www.savoynetwork.com.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services to more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500. Small business, retail, enterprise, and government clients around the world rely on Pitney Bowes to remove the complexity of sending mail and parcels. For the latest news, corporate announcements and financial results visit https://www.pitneybowes.com/us/newsroom.html. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes at www.pitneybowes.com.

