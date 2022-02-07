Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Pitney Bowes Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PBI   US7244791007

PITNEY BOWES INC.

(PBI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/07 03:07:00 pm
4.895 USD   +2.41%
02:51pPitney Bowes Declares Common Stock Dividend
BU
02/02PITNEY BOWES : Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
PU
02/02Pitney Bowes Enables Transformation with New Banking Platform from Fiserv
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pitney Bowes Declares Common Stock Dividend

02/07/2022 | 02:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the company’s common stock of $0.05 per share. The dividend will be paid on March 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 18, 2022.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services to more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500. Small business, retail, enterprise, and government clients around the world rely on Pitney Bowes to remove the complexity of sending mail and parcels. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes at www.pitneybowes.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about PITNEY BOWES INC.
02:51pPitney Bowes Declares Common Stock Dividend
BU
02/02PITNEY BOWES : Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
PU
02/02Pitney Bowes Enables Transformation with New Banking Platform from Fiserv
BU
02/01UPS, Gannett rise; AT&T, Pitney Bowes fall
AQ
02/01Sidoti Lowers Price Target for Pitney Bowes to $9 From $12, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
02/01Pitney Bowes Shares Sink After Q4 Earnings Miss Street Estimates
MT
02/01TRANSCRIPT : Pitney Bowes Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 01, 2022
CI
02/01Pitney Bowes Reports Lower Q4 Earnings, Revenue; Shares Decline
MT
02/01PITNEY BOWES : Q4 2021 Earnings Presentation
PU
02/01PITNEY BOWES : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PITNEY BOWES INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 657 M - -
Net income 2021 17,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 47,8x
Yield 2021 4,18%
Capitalization 842 M 842 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,23x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 11 500
Free-Float -
Chart PITNEY BOWES INC.
Duration : Period :
Pitney Bowes Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PITNEY BOWES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 4,78 $
Average target price 7,00 $
Spread / Average Target 46,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Bradley Lautenbach President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ana Maria Chadwick Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Isor Roth Non-Executive Chairman
Joseph Schmitt SVP-Enterprise Information Technology & Operations
David Lloyd Shedlarz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PITNEY BOWES INC.-27.90%842
CANON INC.-0.68%25 245
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.-6.26%5 550
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.1.13%5 044
KONICA MINOLTA, INC.-5.92%2 112
TOSHIBA TEC CORPORATION-8.08%2 076