    PBI   US7244791007

PITNEY BOWES INC.

(PBI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:17:44 2023-02-06 pm EST
4.475 USD   -3.56%
Pitney Bowes Declares Common Stock Dividend

02/06/2023 | 02:19pm EST
Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the company’s common stock of $0.05 per share. The dividend will be paid on March 14, 2023 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2023.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services to more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500. Small business, retail, enterprise, and government clients around the world rely on Pitney Bowes to remove the complexity of sending mail and parcels. For the latest news, corporate announcements and financial results, visit https://www.pitneybowes.com/us/newsroom.html. For additional information, visit Pitney Bowes at www.pitneybowes.com.


02:19pPitney Bowes Declares Common Stock Dividend
BU
01/31Pitney Bowes Q4 Adjusted Earnings Unchanged Amid Lower Revenue
MT
01/31Transcript : Pitney Bowes Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Jan 31, 2023
CI
01/31Pitney Bowes : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/31Pitney Bowes : Q4 2022 Earnings Presentation
PU
01/31Earnings Flash (PBI) PITNEY BOWES Reports Q4 Revenue $908.7M
MT
01/31Earnings Flash (PBI) PITNEY BOWES Reports Q4 Adjusted EPS $0.06
MT
01/31Pitney Bowes Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results
BU
01/31Pitney Bowes Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended D..
CI
01/31Pitney Bowes Inc. Provides Financial Guidance for Full Year 2023
CI
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 583 M - -
Net income 2022 44,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 807 M 807 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,23x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 11 500
Free-Float 49,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 4,64 $
Average target price 5,33 $
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Bradley Lautenbach President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ana Maria Chadwick Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Isor Roth Non-Executive Chairman
Joseph Schmitt SVP-Enterprise Information Technology & Operations
David Lloyd Shedlarz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PITNEY BOWES INC.22.11%807
CANON INC.1.00%22 370
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.-1.09%4 633
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.-1.69%3 851
KONICA MINOLTA, INC.1.90%2 026
TOSHIBA TEC CORPORATION-0.83%1 511