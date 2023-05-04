|
Pitney Bowes : Financial Statements Q1 2023
Pitney Bowes Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
Three months ended March 31,
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|
Revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Business services
|
$
|
523,491
|
$
|
597,384
|
|
Support services
|
|
105,284
|
|
|
110,352
|
|
Financing
|
|
67,049
|
|
|
72,029
|
|
Equipment sales
|
|
82,610
|
|
|
89,296
|
|
Supplies
|
|
38,835
|
|
|
41,061
|
|
Rentals
|
|
17,269
|
|
|
16,820
|
|
Total revenue
|
|
834,538
|
|
|
926,942
|
|
Costs and expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of business services
|
|
446,317
|
|
|
503,215
|
|
Cost of support services
|
|
36,840
|
|
|
37,134
|
|
Financing interest expense
|
|
14,536
|
|
|
11,602
|
|
Cost of equipment sales
|
|
57,171
|
|
|
63,771
|
|
Cost of supplies
|
|
11,225
|
|
|
11,517
|
|
Cost of rentals
|
|
5,428
|
|
|
5,309
|
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
|
242,120
|
|
|
242,785
|
|
Research and development
|
|
10,493
|
|
|
11,334
|
|
Restructuring charges
|
|
3,599
|
|
|
4,184
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
22,342
|
|
|
22,124
|
|
Other components of net pension and postretirement (income) cost
|
|
(1,710)
|
|
|
844
|
|
Other income, net
|
|
(2,836)
|
|
|
(11,901)
|
|
Total costs and expenses
|
|
845,525
|
|
|
901,918
|
|
(Loss) income before taxes
|
|
(10,987)
|
|
|
25,024
|
|
(Benefit) provision for income taxes
|
|
(3,250)
|
|
|
4,203
|
|
Net (loss) income
|
$
|
(7,737)
|
$
|
20,821
|
|
(Loss) earnings per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
(0.04)
|
$
|
0.12
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.04)
|
$
|
0.12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-average shares used in diluted earnings per share
|
|
174,626
|
|
|
178,034
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pitney Bowes Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited; in thousands)
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
Assets
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
511,761
|
$
|
669,981
|
Short-term investments
|
|
15,614
|
|
|
11,172
|
Accounts and other receivables, net
|
|
271,496
|
|
|
343,557
|
Short-term finance receivables, net
|
|
551,348
|
|
|
564,972
|
Inventories
|
|
94,016
|
|
|
83,720
|
Current income taxes
|
|
19,318
|
|
|
8,790
|
Other current assets and prepayments
|
|
125,746
|
|
|
115,824
|
Total current assets
|
|
1,589,299
|
|
|
1,798,016
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
411,793
|
|
|
420,672
|
Rental property and equipment, net
|
|
26,955
|
|
|
27,487
|
Long-term finance receivables, net
|
|
636,518
|
|
|
627,124
|
Goodwill
|
|
1,069,660
|
|
|
1,066,951
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
74,028
|
|
|
77,944
|
Operating lease assets
|
|
287,703
|
|
|
296,129
|
Noncurrent income taxes
|
|
44,595
|
|
|
46,613
|
Other assets
|
|
390,298
|
|
|
380,419
|
Total assets
|
$
|
4,530,849
|
|
$
|
4,741,355
|
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
$
|
800,050
|
$
|
907,083
|
Customer deposits at Pitney Bowes Bank
|
|
594,546
|
|
|
628,072
|
Current operating lease liabilities
|
|
53,848
|
|
|
52,576
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
|
262,439
|
|
|
32,764
|
Advance billings
|
|
86,802
|
|
|
105,207
|
Current income taxes
|
|
981
|
|
|
2,101
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
1,798,666
|
|
|
1,727,803
|
Long-term debt
|
|
1,910,529
|
|
|
2,172,502
|
Deferred taxes on income
|
|
268,193
|
|
|
263,131
|
Tax uncertainties and other income tax liabilities
|
|
23,778
|
|
|
23,841
|
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
|
|
256,158
|
|
|
265,696
|
Other noncurrent liabilities
|
|
213,561
|
|
|
227,729
|
Total liabilities
|
|
4,470,885
|
|
|
4,680,702
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
|
323,338
|
|
|
323,338
|
Retained earnings
|
|
5,060,852
|
|
|
5,125,677
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(819,978)
|
|
|
(835,564)
|
Treasury stock, at cost
|
|
(4,504,248)
|
|
|
(4,552,798)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
59,964
|
|
|
60,653
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
4,530,849
|
$
|
4,741,355
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pitney Bowes Inc. Business Segment Revenue (Unaudited; in thousands)
|
|
|
Three months ended March 31,
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
% Change
|
Global Ecommerce
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(17%)
|
Revenue, as reported
|
$
|
348,391
|
$
|
418,527
|
Impact of change in revenue presentation
|
|
|
|
|
|
(37,586)
|
|
|
|
Impact of Borderfree divestiture
|
|
|
|
|
|
(11,730)
|
|
|
|
Comparable revenue before currency
|
|
348,391
|
|
|
|
369,211
|
|
(6%)
|
Impact of currency on revenue
|
|
2,841
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comparable revenue
|
$
|
351,232
|
|
|
$
|
369,211
|
|
(5%)
|
Presort Services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1%)
|
Revenue, as reported
|
$
|
158,902
|
|
$
|
160,544
|
Sending Technology Solutions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(6%)
|
Revenue, as reported
|
$
|
327,245
|
$
|
347,871
|
Impact of change in revenue presentation
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3,690)
|
|
|
|
Comparable revenue before currency
|
|
327,245
|
|
|
|
344,181
|
|
(5%)
|
Impact of currency on revenue
|
|
4,844
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comparable revenue
|
$
|
332,089
|
|
|
$
|
344,181
|
|
(4%)
|
Consolidated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(10%)
|
Revenue, as reported
|
$
|
834,538
|
$
|
926,942
|
Impact of change in revenue presentation
|
|
|
|
|
|
(41,276)
|
|
|
|
Impact of Borderfree divestiture
|
|
|
|
|
|
(11,730)
|
|
|
|
Comparable revenue before currency
|
|
834,538
|
|
|
|
873,936
|
|
(5%)
|
Impact of currency on revenue
|
|
7,685
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comparable revenue
|
$
|
842,223
|
|
|
$
|
873,936
|
|
|
(4%)
Pitney Bowes Inc.
Adjusted Segment EBIT & EBITDA
(Unaudited; in thousands)
Three months ended March 31,
2023
|
Adjusted
|
|
Adjusted
|
Segment
|
|
Segment
|
EBIT (1)
|
D&A
|
EBITDA
2022
|
Adjusted
|
|
Adjusted
|
Segment
|
|
Segment
|
EBIT (1)
|
D&A
|
EBITDA
-
change
Adjusted Adjusted
Segment Segment
EBIT EBITDA
|
Global Ecommerce
|
$
|
(34,206)
|
$
|
16,414
|
|
$
|
(17,792)
|
$
|
(13,696)
|
$
|
21,444
|
|
$
|
7,748
|
Presort Services
|
|
26,905
|
|
8,523
|
|
|
35,428
|
|
|
19,632
|
|
6,418
|
|
|
26,050
|
Sending Technology Solutions
|
|
96,671
|
|
7,467
|
|
|
104,138
|
|
|
104,575
|
|
7,003
|
|
|
111,578
|
|
$
|
89,370
|
$
|
32,404
|
|
|
121,774
|
|
$
|
110,511
|
$
|
34,865
|
|
|
145,376
|
Reconciliation of Segment Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
to Net (Loss) Income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(32,404)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(34,865)
|
Unallocated corporate expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(56,349)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(57,834)
|
Restructuring charges
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3,599)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(4,184)
|
Gain (loss) on debt redemption/refinancing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,836
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(4,993)
|
Proxy solicitation fees
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(6,367)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
Gain on sale of assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14,372
|
Gain on sale of business
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,522
|
Transaction costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1,644)
|
Interest, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(36,878)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(33,726)
|
Benefit (provision) for income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,250
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(4,203)
|
Net (loss) income
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
(7,737)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
20,821
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
>(100%) >(100%)
37% 36%
(8%) (7%)
(19%) (16%)
-
Adjusted segment EBIT excludes interest, taxes, general corporate expenses, restructuring charges, and other items that are not allocated to a particular business segment.
Pitney Bowes Inc.
Reconciliation of Reported Consolidated Results to Adjusted Results (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three months ended March 31,
20232022
Reconciliation of reported net (loss) income to adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA
Net (loss) income
(Benefit) provision for income taxes (Loss) income before taxes Restructuring charges
Proxy solicitation fees
(Gain) loss on debt redemption/refinancing Gain on sale of assets
Gain on sale of business Transaction costs
Adjusted net (loss) income before tax Interest, net
Adjusted EBIT
Depreciation and amortization Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
(7,737)
|
$
|
20,821
|
|
(3,250)
|
|
|
4,203
|
|
(10,987)
|
|
|
25,024
|
|
3,599
|
|
|
4,184
|
|
6,367
|
|
|
-
|
|
(2,836)
|
|
|
4,993
|
|
-
|
|
|
(14,372)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(2,522)
|
|
-
|
|
|
1,644
|
|
(3,857)
|
|
|
18,951
|
|
36,878
|
|
|
33,726
|
|
33,021
|
|
|
52,677
|
|
39,897
|
|
|
42,002
|
$
|
72,918
|
|
$
|
94,679
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of reported diluted (loss) earnings per share to adjusted diluted (loss) earnings per share
Diluted (loss) earnings per share Restructuring charges
(Gain) loss on debt redemption/refinancing Proxy solicitation fees
Gain on sale of assets Gain on sale of businesses Transaction costs
Adjusted diluted (loss) earnings per share (1)
|
$
|
(0.04)
|
$
|
0.12
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
(0.01)
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
(0.06)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(0.02)
|
|
-
|
|
|
0.01
|
$
|
(0.01)
|
$
|
0.08
|
|
|
|
|
-
The sum of the earnings per share amounts may not equal the totals due to rounding.
Reconciliation of reported net cash from operating activities to free cash flow
Net cash from operating activities
Capital expenditures
Restructuring payments
Proxy solicitation fees paid
Transaction costs paid
Free cash flow
|
$
|
(39,714)
|
$
|
10,562
|
|
(28,666)
|
|
|
(32,555)
|
|
4,641
|
|
|
3,285
|
|
3,038
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
2,132
|
$
|
(60,701)
|
|
$
|
(16,576)
|
|
|
|
|
|
