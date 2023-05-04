Advanced search
    PBI   US7244791007

PITNEY BOWES INC.

(PBI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-03 pm EDT
3.280 USD   -0.91%
07:23aPitney Bowes : Financial Statements Q1 2023
PU
07:13aPitney Bowes Declares Common Stock Dividend
BU
07:09aPitney Bowes : Q1 2023 Earnings Release
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pitney Bowes : Financial Statements Q1 2023

05/04/2023 | 07:23am EDT
Pitney Bowes Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three months ended March 31,

2023

2022

Revenue:

Business services

$

523,491

$

597,384

Support services

105,284

110,352

Financing

67,049

72,029

Equipment sales

82,610

89,296

Supplies

38,835

41,061

Rentals

17,269

16,820

Total revenue

834,538

926,942

Costs and expenses:

Cost of business services

446,317

503,215

Cost of support services

36,840

37,134

Financing interest expense

14,536

11,602

Cost of equipment sales

57,171

63,771

Cost of supplies

11,225

11,517

Cost of rentals

5,428

5,309

Selling, general and administrative

242,120

242,785

Research and development

10,493

11,334

Restructuring charges

3,599

4,184

Interest expense, net

22,342

22,124

Other components of net pension and postretirement (income) cost

(1,710)

844

Other income, net

(2,836)

(11,901)

Total costs and expenses

845,525

901,918

(Loss) income before taxes

(10,987)

25,024

(Benefit) provision for income taxes

(3,250)

4,203

Net (loss) income

$

(7,737)

$

20,821

(Loss) earnings per share:

Basic

$

(0.04)

$

0.12

Diluted

$

(0.04)

$

0.12

Weighted-average shares used in diluted earnings per share

174,626

178,034

Pitney Bowes Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited; in thousands)

March 31,

December 31,

Assets

2023

2022

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

511,761

$

669,981

Short-term investments

15,614

11,172

Accounts and other receivables, net

271,496

343,557

Short-term finance receivables, net

551,348

564,972

Inventories

94,016

83,720

Current income taxes

19,318

8,790

Other current assets and prepayments

125,746

115,824

Total current assets

1,589,299

1,798,016

Property, plant and equipment, net

411,793

420,672

Rental property and equipment, net

26,955

27,487

Long-term finance receivables, net

636,518

627,124

Goodwill

1,069,660

1,066,951

Intangible assets, net

74,028

77,944

Operating lease assets

287,703

296,129

Noncurrent income taxes

44,595

46,613

Other assets

390,298

380,419

Total assets

$

4,530,849

$

4,741,355

Liabilities and stockholders' equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

800,050

$

907,083

Customer deposits at Pitney Bowes Bank

594,546

628,072

Current operating lease liabilities

53,848

52,576

Current portion of long-term debt

262,439

32,764

Advance billings

86,802

105,207

Current income taxes

981

2,101

Total current liabilities

1,798,666

1,727,803

Long-term debt

1,910,529

2,172,502

Deferred taxes on income

268,193

263,131

Tax uncertainties and other income tax liabilities

23,778

23,841

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

256,158

265,696

Other noncurrent liabilities

213,561

227,729

Total liabilities

4,470,885

4,680,702

Stockholders' equity:

Common stock

323,338

323,338

Retained earnings

5,060,852

5,125,677

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(819,978)

(835,564)

Treasury stock, at cost

(4,504,248)

(4,552,798)

Total stockholders' equity

59,964

60,653

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

4,530,849

$

4,741,355

Pitney Bowes Inc. Business Segment Revenue (Unaudited; in thousands)

Three months ended March 31,

2023

2022

% Change

Global Ecommerce

(17%)

Revenue, as reported

$

348,391

$

418,527

Impact of change in revenue presentation

(37,586)

Impact of Borderfree divestiture

(11,730)

Comparable revenue before currency

348,391

369,211

(6%)

Impact of currency on revenue

2,841

Comparable revenue

$

351,232

$

369,211

(5%)

Presort Services

(1%)

Revenue, as reported

$

158,902

$

160,544

Sending Technology Solutions

(6%)

Revenue, as reported

$

327,245

$

347,871

Impact of change in revenue presentation

(3,690)

Comparable revenue before currency

327,245

344,181

(5%)

Impact of currency on revenue

4,844

Comparable revenue

$

332,089

$

344,181

(4%)

Consolidated

(10%)

Revenue, as reported

$

834,538

$

926,942

Impact of change in revenue presentation

(41,276)

Impact of Borderfree divestiture

(11,730)

Comparable revenue before currency

834,538

873,936

(5%)

Impact of currency on revenue

7,685

Comparable revenue

$

842,223

$

873,936

(4%)

Pitney Bowes Inc.

Adjusted Segment EBIT & EBITDA

(Unaudited; in thousands)

Three months ended March 31,

2023

Adjusted

Adjusted

Segment

Segment

EBIT (1)

D&A

EBITDA

2022

Adjusted

Adjusted

Segment

Segment

EBIT (1)

D&A

EBITDA

  • change
    Adjusted Adjusted
    Segment Segment
    EBIT EBITDA

Global Ecommerce

$

(34,206)

$

16,414

$

(17,792)

$

(13,696)

$

21,444

$

7,748

Presort Services

26,905

8,523

35,428

19,632

6,418

26,050

Sending Technology Solutions

96,671

7,467

104,138

104,575

7,003

111,578

$

89,370

$

32,404

121,774

$

110,511

$

34,865

145,376

Reconciliation of Segment Adjusted EBITDA

to Net (Loss) Income:

Segment depreciation and amortization

(32,404)

(34,865)

Unallocated corporate expenses

(56,349)

(57,834)

Restructuring charges

(3,599)

(4,184)

Gain (loss) on debt redemption/refinancing

2,836

(4,993)

Proxy solicitation fees

(6,367)

-

Gain on sale of assets

-

14,372

Gain on sale of business

-

2,522

Transaction costs

-

(1,644)

Interest, net

(36,878)

(33,726)

Benefit (provision) for income taxes

3,250

(4,203)

Net (loss) income

$

(7,737)

$

20,821

>(100%) >(100%)

37% 36%

(8%) (7%)

(19%) (16%)

  1. Adjusted segment EBIT excludes interest, taxes, general corporate expenses, restructuring charges, and other items that are not allocated to a particular business segment.

Pitney Bowes Inc.

Reconciliation of Reported Consolidated Results to Adjusted Results (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three months ended March 31,

20232022

Reconciliation of reported net (loss) income to adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA

Net (loss) income

(Benefit) provision for income taxes (Loss) income before taxes Restructuring charges

Proxy solicitation fees

(Gain) loss on debt redemption/refinancing Gain on sale of assets

Gain on sale of business Transaction costs

Adjusted net (loss) income before tax Interest, net

Adjusted EBIT

Depreciation and amortization Adjusted EBITDA

$

(7,737)

$

20,821

(3,250)

4,203

(10,987)

25,024

3,599

4,184

6,367

-

(2,836)

4,993

-

(14,372)

-

(2,522)

-

1,644

(3,857)

18,951

36,878

33,726

33,021

52,677

39,897

42,002

$

72,918

$

94,679

Reconciliation of reported diluted (loss) earnings per share to adjusted diluted (loss) earnings per share

Diluted (loss) earnings per share Restructuring charges

(Gain) loss on debt redemption/refinancing Proxy solicitation fees

Gain on sale of assets Gain on sale of businesses Transaction costs

Adjusted diluted (loss) earnings per share (1)

$

(0.04)

$

0.12

0.01

0.02

(0.01)

0.02

0.03

-

-

(0.06)

-

(0.02)

-

0.01

$

(0.01)

$

0.08

  1. The sum of the earnings per share amounts may not equal the totals due to rounding.

Reconciliation of reported net cash from operating activities to free cash flow

Net cash from operating activities

Capital expenditures

Restructuring payments

Proxy solicitation fees paid

Transaction costs paid

Free cash flow

$

(39,714)

$

10,562

(28,666)

(32,555)

4,641

3,285

3,038

-

-

2,132

$

(60,701)

$

(16,576)

Disclaimer

Pitney Bowes Inc. published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 11:22:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 463 M - -
Net income 2023 30,8 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 575 M 575 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,17x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 49,7%
Managers and Directors
Marc Bradley Lautenbach President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ana Maria Chadwick Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert M. Dutkowsky Non-Executive Chairman
Joseph Schmitt Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
David Lloyd Shedlarz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PITNEY BOWES INC.-13.68%575
CANON INC.13.12%24 272
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.13.21%5 138
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.6.13%4 028
KONICA MINOLTA, INC.7.97%2 080
TOSHIBA TEC CORPORATION7.35%1 585
