Pitney Bowes Inc. announced that Mary J. Guilfoile will step down as Chair and retire from the Board of Directors (the ?Board?) following the 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the ?Annual Meeting?). The Board will elect a new Chair following Ms. Guilfoile?s retirement. Additionally, the Company announced the addition of two highly qualified and independent members ?

William S. Simon and Jill Sutton ? to its Board, effective February 1, 2024. Mr. Simon and Ms. Sutton were selected following a process that was supported by an independent, nationally-recognized search firm.

Mr. Simon is an experienced public company director and former executive, with skills and perspectives that will be additive to Pitney Bowes? Board. In addition to currently serving as a director of Darden Restaurants Inc. and Chairman of Hanesbrands Inc., Mr. Simon is an executive advisor to the KKR & Co.

investment firm and President of WSS Venture Holdings, LLC, a consulting and investment company. From 2010 to 2014, Mr. Simon served as President and CEO of WalmartU.S. Before that, he was Chief Operating Officer of WalmartU.S. He joined the company in 2006 as Executive Vice President of Professional Services and New Business Development. Prior to Walmart, Mr. Simon held senior executive positions at Brinker International Inc., Diageo North America Inc. and Cadbury Schweppes plc.

Mr. Simon was also Secretary of the Florida Department of Management Services and served 25 years in the U.S. Navy and Naval Reserves. He was previously a director of GameStop Corp. Ms. Sutton is a public company director and former executive with extensive experience that will be additive to Pitney Bowes?

Board. Ms. Sutton served as Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at United Natural Foods Inc. for over three years, where she developed the company?s shareholder engagement program, was deeply involved in the Company?s ESG policies and programs, supported the realization of over $150 million in synergies following UNFI?s acquisition of SuperValu, and helped to assure the Company?s supply chain remained operational through the COVID-19 crisis. Prior to UNFI, Ms. Sutton served in senior legal positions at General Motors Company, Tim Hortons and The Wendy?s Company.

She also currently serves as a director of Miller Industries Inc. and Potbelly Corp. Ms. Sutton holds multiple degrees from The Ohio State University, including a J.D. and a Master?s in Healthcare Administration.