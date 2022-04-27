Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Pitney Bowes Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PBI   US7244791007

PITNEY BOWES INC.

(PBI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/26 04:00:01 pm EDT
4.470 USD   -3.25%
09:08a Pitney Bowes Introduces Portfolio of Modular, Flexible Ecommerce Logistics Services to Support the Unique Needs of Growing Brands
BU
04/26Forbes Lists Pitney Bowes as One of the Best Employers for Diversity 2022
BU
04/14PITNEY BOWES SURVEY : Returns Cost US Online Retailers 21% of Order Value
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

 Pitney Bowes Introduces Portfolio of Modular, Flexible Ecommerce Logistics Services to Support the Unique Needs of Growing Brands

04/27/2022 | 09:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

 Designed Delivery, Returns, Cross-Border and Fulfillment services from Pitney Bowes are supported by teams of consultative experts leveraging proprietary insights & service design tools

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced a next-generation portfolio of ecommerce logistics service platforms designed to address the varied needs of direct-to-consumer brands, omnichannel retailers, marketplaces, and third party logistics operators.

Designed Delivery, Designed Returns, Designed Cross-Border and Designed Fulfillment from Pitney Bowes combines consultative engagements, proprietary BOXtools® market analytics and data science-based network modeling to configure flexible, ecommerce logistics solutions based on each client’s unique business needs. The portfolio is purpose-built for B2C ecommerce and provides shippers with best-in-class versatility, transparency, and consultative support.

“We have a long history of building flexible, client-focused logistics solutions enabled by our teams,” said Gregg Zegras, EVP & President, Pitney Bowes Global Ecommerce. “This new portfolio is the culmination of years of investments to productize our core competencies into a scalable, modular service architecture that is fundamentally differentiated in the market. We’ve built a global network leveraging our core technology and data with strategic investments in leading edge automation and robotics to help meet our clients’ unique operational needs at scale.”

The portfolio consists of:

  • Designed Delivery™ - a suite of flexible national and regional delivery services built on a coast-to-coast network of automated sort centers and machine learning technologies, purpose-built to support brands with evolving multicarrier transportation strategies

  • Designed Returns™ - a powerful combination of reverse logistics services, consumer and merchant-focused technologies, the service is available as a modular offering to support each brand’s unique balance between returns convenience and cost

  • Designed Cross-Border™ - the industry’s most comprehensive suite of international ecommerce services, with modular components architected to support every stage of a brand’s cross-border maturity
  • Designed Fulfillment™ - configurable packing/shipping methods, multi-location order processing, vertical-specific process flows, and tightly integrated delivery and returns to scale order processing for the needs of hyper-growth digital brands

Leveraging the Pitney Bowes focus and expertise in the ecommerce industry, the “Designed” approach is the foundation upon which the company will continue to introduce new, modular, configurable services to meet evolving market needs.

“The ecommerce logistics industry has witnessed unprecedented growth these past couple of years as consumers adapted to the realities of the pandemic. This, in turn, has created complex new pressures on ecommerce shippers both large and small,” said Zegras. “We have developed this portfolio by listening to our clients’ changing needs and giving them greater choice and control of how they make use of our domestic and international networks and technologies. Ultimately, our goal is to be a seamless extension of our clients’ operations teams.”

The new Pitney Bowes Ecommerce Logistics suite of “Designed” services makes fulfillment, delivery, returns, and cross-border easier for shippers by providing purpose-built solutions for today and flexibility for tomorrow. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes at https://www.pitneybowes.com/us/shipping-and-mailing/ecommerce.html.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services to more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500. Small business, retail, enterprise, and government clients around the world rely on Pitney Bowes to remove the complexity of sending mail and parcels. For the latest news, corporate announcements and financial results visit https://www.pitneybowes.com/us/newsroom.html. For additional information, visit Pitney Bowes at www.pitneybowes.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about PITNEY BOWES INC.
09:08a Pitney Bowes Introduces Portfolio of Modular, Flexible Ecommerce Logistics Services to..
BU
04/26Forbes Lists Pitney Bowes as One of the Best Employers for Diversity 2022
BU
04/14PITNEY BOWES SURVEY : Returns Cost US Online Retailers 21% of Order Value
BU
04/13Pitney Bowes Financial Services Makes Growth Capital Investment in Medgluv, Inc
BU
04/07Pitney Bowes Inc. Launches PitneyShip Pro in Canada
CI
04/05Pitney Bowes Announces Johnna Torsone to Retire as Global Chief Human Resources Officer
BU
04/05Pitney Bowes Announces Executive Changes
CI
03/24Pitney Bowes Unboxes New Ecommerce Capabilities at Shoptalk US 2022
BU
03/23PITNEY BOWES : Sidoti & Company – Small Cap Conference
PU
03/22Pitney Bowes, Funding Circle Collaborate to Offer Small Business Loans
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PITNEY BOWES INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 797 M - -
Net income 2022 52,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,2x
Yield 2022 4,47%
Capitalization 774 M 774 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,20x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 11 500
Free-Float 49,9%
Chart PITNEY BOWES INC.
Duration : Period :
Pitney Bowes Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PITNEY BOWES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 4,47 $
Average target price 7,00 $
Spread / Average Target 56,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Bradley Lautenbach President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ana Maria Chadwick Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Isor Roth Non-Executive Chairman
Joseph Schmitt SVP-Enterprise Information Technology & Operations
David Lloyd Shedlarz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PITNEY BOWES INC.-32.58%774
CANON INC.5.21%24 194
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.-14.10%4 601
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.0.05%4 489
TOSHIBA TEC CORPORATION-5.63%1 929
KONICA MINOLTA, INC.-7.44%1 879