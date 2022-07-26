Pitney Bowes Introduces Regional Delivery Service Models for Faster, More Cost-Effective Ecommerce Shipping

The new capabilities, part of Pitney Bowes next generation Designed Delivery service, provide shippers who leverage regional inventory more options to achieve cost-effective 1-3 day delivery

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced the latest release of its Designed Delivery platform, which includes new regional delivery options. Designed Delivery uses the Pitney Bowes modular Global Ecommerce network to configure bespoke services based on the needs of direct-to-consumer logistics teams.

The following service areas are being launched currently:

Northern and Southern California Regions for origins near Los Angeles and San Francisco

Northeast Region for origins near New York and Boston

“This new release of Designed Delivery marks an important juncture in the growth and maturation of our Global Ecommerce business,” said Gregg Zegras, EVP & President, Pitney Bowes Global Ecommerce. “With the goal of integrating prior acquisitions into a fully automated national parcels network complete, Pitney Bowes is working to unlock new value for clients by helping to simplify one of the most fragmented carrier markets: regional delivery. We are bringing our investments in automation, robotics, and machine learning to bear across our national network to help our clients achieve cost-effective, regionalized delivery at scale. This is the first wave of several we have planned for our regional delivery offerings.”

As retailers and their third-party logistics (3PL) partners have increasingly moved to distributed inventory models, the need for regionalized services have become critical. This shift, however, creates complexity for shippers in determining how to allocate volumes among regional carriers as well as solving for first-mile transportation into regional networks. Recent BOXpoll research found that more than one-third of shippers (and more than half of large shippers) are attempting to diversify their carrier bases but face obstacles with technology and the fear of losing volume discounts.

Leveraging its focus and expertise in the ecommerce industry, paired with the company’s nationwide network of highly automated sort centers and best-in-class technologies, Pitney Bowes Designed Delivery service makes regionalized shipping easier by processing packages at scale and routing through regional last mile networks within 1-3 days in select zip codes. The company’s highly regarded support teams provide a complimentary consultation to analyze and model which parcels each shipper can allocate to a regional service and still maximize national volume tier discounts, with routing guides that can be easily configured into a client’s shipping system. The service includes first-mile transportation as an optional component, to minimize effort for shippers to support regionalized delivery.

“We’ve made a lot of strides in upgrading our organic network this year to generate better performance,” said Zegras. “These improvements benefit all of our clients—including those using us for national delivery—but we are also better able to cater to those shippers looking for a regionalized model. These advancements coupled with our best-in-class support teams and service design technologies allow us to build unique, flexible delivery solutions around the specific needs of our clients.”

Designed Delivery is part of Pitney Bowes next-generation suite of services which makes ecommerce fulfillment, delivery, returns, and cross-border logistics easier for shippers by providing unparalleled flexibility, insight, transparency, and consultative support. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes at www.pitneybowes.com/ecommerce.

