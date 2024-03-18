The Company’s latest ecommerce logistics solutions include new gift tracking, customer service returns and expanded regional delivery service, which now reaches 90% of the population in the United States within 1-3 days.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced the launch of a series of new tracking and returns capabilities and the expansion of its regional delivery services to the Midwest region. These new services and more will be showcased at Shoptalk, the annual retail conference taking place at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada, March 17 -20, 2024.

“Coming off the heels of a very successful peak season with strong volumes and best-ever service performance, we are pleased to bring new solutions to our clients across every stage of the post-purchase journey,” said Gregg Zegras, EVP and President, Global Ecommerce at Pitney Bowes.

Pitney Bowes makes ecommerce logistics easier for clients with both national and regional delivery options.

With the expansion of the regional delivery services to the Mid-West region, brands and retailers will now be able to reach 90% of the population across the United States within 1-3 days. Pitney Bowes launched its regional delivery service model in 2022 in the Northern and Southern California Regions for origins near Los Angeles and San Francisco, and the Northeast Region for origins near New York and Boston. In 2023, it expanded the service to more than 20 major cities across the Southeast and Southwest United States.

As part of its consultative approach, Pitney Bowes offers retailers and brands a comprehensive analysis of shipping volumes to help determine which parcels best fit a regional service model while continuing to maximize national volume tier discounts.

Pitney Bowes makes ecommerce logistics easier for clients by bringing joy back to the online gifting experience.

Introducing Gift Tracking through Consumer Connect, a new to retail post-purchase experience that enhances online gift giving. The first of its kind for multi-carrier parcel tracking, Gift Tracking enables gift purchasers the ability to fully personalize the online gifting experience. With just a few taps, gift-givers can create an interactive tracking page with an uploaded video or picture message that is slowly revealed as the gift makes its way to the recipient. The virtual greeting card is fully revealed once the gift is delivered.

A BOXpoll survey of 2200 US consumers surveyed in November 2023 found 43% of GenZers and 32% of Millennials would consider paying for a personalized tracking page that they can send to a gift recipient, with up-to-date shipment status and a customized messaging or design.

Gift Tracking is available to any Pitney Bowes delivery client at no additional cost through a simple link added to the brand’s existing tracking page and shipping confirmation email. Alternately, brands can use the proprietary Consumer Connect branded tracking tool available to any Pitney Bowes delivery client.

Pitney Bowes makes ecommerce logistics easier for clients with a new returns solution that gives customer service reps (CSRs) reps the ability to seamlessly manage customer returns.

The new Customer Service Returns application gives CSRs the ability to initiate and validate returns and easily generate a shipping label or QR code for use at any Pitney Bowes partner drop off location or network of 30,000 postal locations. This new solution, available at no cost to Pitney Bowes returns service clients, allows brands to provide the right return experience for consumers that prefer calling customer service for support. Among other benefits, customer service representatives can override return policies for higher value customers, capture returns reason codes and other useful data, generate multicarrier labels, and help mitigate returns fraud.

What shape will the BOX take this year?

For the past several years, Pitney Bowes has been known and recognized for the massive, two-story exhibit space in the shape of giant shipping boxes at Shoptalk and just like consumers’ shopping habits, the BOX transforms each year.

Shoptalk attendees are invited to come by the Pitney Bowes lounge space (booth #1870) for details about this year’s big reveal and to learn about all the Pitney Bowes products and services. Plus, meet with industry experts to learn about its purpose-built, designed services, backed by data and secret-shopper market insights.

