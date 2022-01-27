Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Pitney Bowes Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PBI   US7244791007

PITNEY BOWES INC.

(PBI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pitney Bowes Recognized for Gender-Equality by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation and Bloomberg

01/27/2022 | 09:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced it earned a 100 score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index for the second consecutive year. Pitney Bowes has also been named to Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for a third year, demonstrating its continued commitment to gender inclusion.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220127005273/en/

Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index (Graphic: Business Wire)

Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Pitney Bowes strives to create an environment where each person is able to be themselves regardless of gender, gender identity, gender expression or sexuality. We firmly believe that diversity makes us better and inclusion is essential to drive engagement and deliver value to all our stakeholders,” said Marc B. Lautenbach, President and CEO. “Our commitment to including the voices and value of our global workforce in its collective diversity is something we are proud of. It is part of our company’s values of doing the right thing, the right way.”

Pitney Bowes received a top score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index, the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. In 2002, the first year of the CEI, only 13 companies achieved a top-score, demonstrating the incredible impact the CEI has had on the business world over its 20-year life. This year’s CEI reflects growth across every measurement category, from the adoption of inclusive non-discrimination policies, to equitable healthcare benefits for transgender employees.

“When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers—from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns—could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically,” said Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign Senior Vice President of Programs, Research and Training. “We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad. But there is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere. Congratulations to Pitney Bowes for achieving the title of ‘best places to work for LGBTQ+ equality’ and working to advance inclusion in the workplace.”

Pitney Bowes is one of 418 companies across 45 countries and regions to join the 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), a modified market capitalization-weighted index that aims to track the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting. This reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay & gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand.

“We are proud to recognize Pitney Bowes and the other 417 companies included in the 2022 GEI for their commitment to transparency and setting a new standard in gender-related data reporting,” said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg and Founding Chairman of the U.S. 30% Club. “Even though the threshold for inclusion in the GEI has risen, the member list continues to grow. This is a testament that more companies are working to improve upon their gender-related metrics, fostering more opportunity for diverse talent to succeed in their organizations.”

About The Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

About Bloomberg:

Bloomberg, the global business and financial information and news leader, gives influential decision- makers a critical edge by connecting them to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas. The company’s strength – delivering data, news and analytics through innovative technology, quickly and accurately – is the core of Bloomberg Professional Services. For more information, visit www.bloomberg.com or request a demo.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services to more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500. Small business, retail, enterprise, and government clients around the world rely on Pitney Bowes to remove the complexity of sending mail and parcels. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes at www.pitneybowes.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about PITNEY BOWES INC.
2021Pitney Bowes Survey Finds That 51% of U.S. Consumers Are Considering Delaying Holiday P..
BU
2021Pitney Bowes Named to Drucker Institute's ‘Management Top 250' Recognizing the Mo..
BU
2021PITNEY BOWES SURVEY : More than Half of U.S. Has Started Holiday Shopping; Increased Gift ..
BU
2021PITNEY BOWES INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2021Pitney Bowes Keeps Quarterly Cash Dividend Unchanged at $0.05 a Share, Payable Dec. 7 t..
MT
2021PITNEY BOWES INC /DE/ : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
2021Tranche Update on Pitney Bowes Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on February 2, 2015..
CI
2021Pitney Bowes Declares Common Stock Dividend
BU
2021Pitney Bowes Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Its Common Stock, Payable on Dece..
CI
2021Pitney Bowes Expands Shipping Portfolio with Acquisition of CrescoData
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PITNEY BOWES INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 657 M - -
Net income 2021 17,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 58,0x
Yield 2021 3,45%
Capitalization 1 021 M 1 021 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,28x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 11 500
Free-Float -
Chart PITNEY BOWES INC.
Duration : Period :
Pitney Bowes Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PITNEY BOWES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 5,80 $
Average target price 10,67 $
Spread / Average Target 83,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Bradley Lautenbach President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ana Maria Chadwick Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Isor Roth Non-Executive Chairman
Joseph Schmitt SVP-Enterprise Information Technology & Operations
David Lloyd Shedlarz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PITNEY BOWES INC.-12.52%1 021
CANON INC.0.27%25 685
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.-7.19%5 537
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.-2.31%4 911
KONICA MINOLTA, INC.-4.01%2 171
TOSHIBA TEC CORPORATION-11.05%2 025