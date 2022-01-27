Pitney Bowes Recognized for Gender-Equality by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation and Bloomberg

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced it earned a 100 score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index for the second consecutive year. Pitney Bowes has also been named to Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for a third year, demonstrating its continued commitment to gender inclusion.

“Pitney Bowes strives to create an environment where each person is able to be themselves regardless of gender, gender identity, gender expression or sexuality. We firmly believe that diversity makes us better and inclusion is essential to drive engagement and deliver value to all our stakeholders,” said Marc B. Lautenbach, President and CEO. “Our commitment to including the voices and value of our global workforce in its collective diversity is something we are proud of. It is part of our company’s values of doing the right thing, the right way.”

Pitney Bowes received a top score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index, the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. In 2002, the first year of the CEI, only 13 companies achieved a top-score, demonstrating the incredible impact the CEI has had on the business world over its 20-year life. This year’s CEI reflects growth across every measurement category, from the adoption of inclusive non-discrimination policies, to equitable healthcare benefits for transgender employees.

“When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers—from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns—could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically,” said Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign Senior Vice President of Programs, Research and Training. “We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad. But there is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere. Congratulations to Pitney Bowes for achieving the title of ‘best places to work for LGBTQ+ equality’ and working to advance inclusion in the workplace.”

Pitney Bowes is one of 418 companies across 45 countries and regions to join the 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), a modified market capitalization-weighted index that aims to track the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting. This reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay & gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand.

“We are proud to recognize Pitney Bowes and the other 417 companies included in the 2022 GEI for their commitment to transparency and setting a new standard in gender-related data reporting,” said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg and Founding Chairman of the U.S. 30% Club. “Even though the threshold for inclusion in the GEI has risen, the member list continues to grow. This is a testament that more companies are working to improve upon their gender-related metrics, fostering more opportunity for diverse talent to succeed in their organizations.”

