Pitney Bowes : SendPro® Mailstation Now Available to Canadian Marketplace

STAMFORD, Conn., April 10, 2023 - Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing and financial services, today brings the award-winning SendPro® Mailstation to the Canadian marketplace. An International Design Awards winner, the SendPro® Mailstation, with its SaaS-based postage-in-the-cloud capabilities and sophisticated functionality continues to demonstrate Pitney Bowes commitment to power commerce through innovation.

The SendPro® Mailstation represents a significant milestone in the remarkable Pitney Bowes story. Part of the SendPro® portfolio, the SendPro® Mailstation was specifically designed to solve clients' challenges around the complexity and cost of shipping and mailing. Compact and powerful, this shipping and mailing device delivers quick and easy postage and label printing. The SendPro® Mailstation offers unrivalled user experience to simplify, enhance and save clients time and money.

The new SendPro® Mailstation gives businesses access to mailing label costs in real-time with postal rate changes automatically downloaded to the device. Users can follow clear, concise prompts on its large, bright 4.3" full-color touchscreen to print postage directly from the device and refill postage in seconds. The integrated scale adds precision and ensures accurate postage costs. The SendPro® Mailstation comes with PitneyShip Pro® for printing shipping labels via Canada Post as well as package tracking, reporting and more

"The SendPro® Mailstation is an exciting new addition to our Canadian marketplace with its key design features impacted directly by the feedback we've received from our clients," said Bill Mackrell, Chief Operating Officer & VP of Equipment Finance. "The SendPro® Mailstation is a hallmark of Pitney Bowes continued commitment to innovation and helping simplify shipping and mailing while saving our clients time and money."

Early adopters of the SendPro® Mailstation were pleased with its design and ease of use. Nicholas Y, from NPY Wealth Management found the SendPro® Mailstation "very easy to use" with the touchscreen "a nice addition."

Jacques S. of Project: Steps to Christ Inc. said it was a "very nice and attractive machine," with setup and network connectivity described as "super easy."

For more information on SendPro® Mailstation, click here.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services to more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500. Small business, retail, enterprise, and government clients around the world rely on Pitney Bowes to remove the complexity of sending mail and parcels. For the latest news, corporate announcements and financial results visit https://www.pitneybowes.com/us/newsroom.html. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes at www.pitneybowes.com.

