    PBI   US7244791007

PITNEY BOWES INC.

(PBI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:36 2022-08-01 am EDT
3.230 USD   -1.22%
Pitney Bowes and Narvar Launch Partnership to Offer Most Comprehensive Post-Purchase Capabilities in the Market

08/01/2022 | 09:08am EDT
Seamless integration of physical and digital returns capabilities will help retailers control costs and improve customer experiences

Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services and Narvar, the pioneer in post-purchase customer experience, today announced a joint partnership to help retail brands streamline their processes for merchandise returns.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005466/en/

According to a recent survey of medium and large-size digital and omnichannel brands, online returns cost retailers an average of 21% of order value, with several brands reporting costs considerably higher. The new partnership between the post-purchase innovators will enable brands using both Narvar and Pitney Bowes to test and automate finding the right balance between convenience and cost in returns, and exchanges.

“Post-purchase processes—and returns in particular—are not only significant cost centers for ecommerce brands, but are becoming even more complex due to supply chain disruption and the macroeconomic landscape,” said Amit Sharma, CEO at Narvar. “The combination of Narvar’s post-purchase experience platform and Pitney Bowes’ ecommerce logistics capabilities will dramatically accelerate a retailer’s transition to a more personalized and efficient returns model, while simultaneously saving brands money and improving the customer experience.”

“Ecommerce brands are in a tough position. The cost reductions necessary among logistics teams today could unintentionally impact the customer experience,” said Gregg Zegras, EVP and President, Pitney Bowes Global Ecommerce. “There is tremendous opportunity to create a win-win for brands and consumers by more closely integrating front-end experience technology with transportation networks and operations. The combination of physical and digital capabilities in this joint offering from Pitney Bowes and Narvar will allow merchants to easily test and design the most pragmatic post-purchase experience for their consumers.”

The joint offering by the companies brings a unique and seamless integration of capabilities to market, including:

  • Pre-integrated technologies, onboarding, and support, available to all Narvar and Pitney Bowes Ecommerce clients
  • Label-less returns, nationwide home pickup services, fast refunds, and store credit processing for optimum consumer experience leveraging Narvar’s market-leading post-purchase platform
  • Highly-configurable returns routing, transportation and processing services, built to fit the unique brand experience and cost goals of each merchant—leveraging Pitney Bowes innovative Designed Returns services

The partnership allows Pitney Bowes and Narvar clients the opportunity to adopt these new capabilities quickly ahead of the upcoming holiday peak season, with numerous joint clients already launched.

About Narvar

Narvar pioneered how brands engage with consumers beyond the “buy” button through branded order tracking, delivery notifications, returns, and exchanges. Today, Narvar’s comprehensive Post-Purchase Platform empowers 1,200+ of the world’s most admired brands, including Sephora, Patagonia, Levi’s, Sonos, Warby Parker, LVMH and L’Oréal, to deliver transparency, build trust and grow customer lifetime value. Recognized by Fast Company multiple times as one of the most innovative companies, Narvar simplifies the everyday lives of consumers. For more information, visit www.narvar.com.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services to more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500. Small business, retail, enterprise, and government clients around the world rely on Pitney Bowes to remove the complexity of sending mail and parcels. For the latest news, corporate announcements and financial results visit https://www.pitneybowes.com/us/newsroom.html. For additional information, visit Pitney Bowes at www.pitneybowes.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 664 M - -
Net income 2022 44,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 567 M 567 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,15x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 11 500
Free-Float 49,7%
Technical analysis trends PITNEY BOWES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,27 $
Average target price 6,00 $
Spread / Average Target 83,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Bradley Lautenbach President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ana Maria Chadwick Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Isor Roth Non-Executive Chairman
Joseph Schmitt SVP-Enterprise Information Technology & Operations
David Lloyd Shedlarz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PITNEY BOWES INC.-50.68%567
CANON INC.12.14%24 249
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.-0.47%5 001
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.12.08%4 766
TOSHIBA TEC CORPORATION-7.01%1 814
KONICA MINOLTA, INC.-10.31%1 739