  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Pitney Bowes Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PBI   US7244791007

PITNEY BOWES INC.

(PBI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-01 pm EDT
3.390 USD   +9.00%
Pitney Bowes and eBay Announce Key Cross-Border Partnerships in the US and UK

11/02/2022 | 09:04am EDT
Pitney Bowes will continue to provide cross-border logistics services to help enable US and UK-based eBay Sellers reach consumers around the world

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics and financial services, today announced that it will continue to provide a range of cross-border ecommerce logistics services to eBay in the US and UK.

In the US, Pitney Bowes has been a partner to eBay since 2012 and will continue to support eBay’s Global Shipping Program (GSP) with leading technology, compliance and cross-border delivery services as eBay transitions Sellers from GSP to the new eBay International Shipping. Pitney Bowes will continue to be a partner, offering a range of ecommerce logistics services to support eBay International Shipping going forward.

In the UK, Pitney Bowes has renewed its agreement to support eBay’s UK Global Shipping Program as eBay looks to add Sellers to the program and drive more value to its successful and growing online marketplace. Pitney Bowes has provided technology, compliance and cross-border delivery services to help eBay Sellers in the UK reach consumers internationally since 2014.

“As our partnership enters its second decade, Pitney Bowes is excited to be a part of eBay’s renewed vision to make international selling as simple and seamless as domestic delivery for eBay Sellers and buyers around the globe,” said Gregg Zegras, EVP & President, Global Ecommerce at Pitney Bowes.

Cristian van Tienhoven, Chief Operating Officer at eBay UK, said: “The eBay Global Shipping Programme simplifies and removes friction from the increasing complexity of selling internationally. We look forward to working with Pitney Bowes to drive further growth for our sellers.”

Notes to Editors:

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services to more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500. Small business, retail, enterprise, and government clients around the world rely on Pitney Bowes to remove the complexity of sending mail and parcels. For the latest news, corporate announcements and financial results visit https://www.pitneybowes.com/us/newsroom.html. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes at www.pitneybowes.com.

About eBay

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) is a global commerce leader including the Marketplace, StubHub and Classifieds platforms. Collectively, we connect millions of buyers and sellers around the world, empowering people and creating opportunity through Connected Commerce. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, Calif., eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2017, eBay enabled $88 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com.


© Business Wire 2022
09:04aPitney Bowes and eBay Announce Key Cross-Border Partnerships in the US and UK
BU
11/01Pitney Bowes Reports Breakeven Q3 Earnings, Lower Revenue
MT
11/01Transcript : Pitney Bowes Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 01, 2022
CI
11/01Pitney Bowes : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/01Earnings Flash (PBI) PITNEY BOWES Reports Q3 Revenue $830.9M
MT
11/01Earnings Flash (PBI) PITNEY BOWES Reports Q3 EPS $0.00
MT
11/01Pitney Bowes Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
11/01Pitney Bowes Provides Earnings Guidance for the Full Year of 2022
CI
10/27Pitney Bowes Global Ecommerce Enters Peak with New and Expanded Client Relationships
BU
10/18Pitney Bowes Boosts Shipping 360 Platform With New Applications
BU
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 636 M - -
Net income 2022 45,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 589 M 589 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,16x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 11 500
Free-Float 49,8%
Managers and Directors
Marc Bradley Lautenbach President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ana Maria Chadwick Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Isor Roth Non-Executive Chairman
Joseph Schmitt SVP-Enterprise Information Technology & Operations
David Lloyd Shedlarz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PITNEY BOWES INC.-48.87%589
CANON INC.13.50%21 799
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.2.15%4 499
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.14.07%4 280
KONICA MINOLTA, INC.-12.98%1 520
TOSHIBA TEC CORPORATION-15.83%1 479