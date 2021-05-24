Pitney Bowes : REGULATION FD DISCLOSURE (Form 8-K)

REGULATION FD DISCLOSURE

On May 21, 2021, the Company, through a wholly owned subsidiary, entered into an agreement with Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. to sell its Tacit Knowledge business ('Tacit'). Tacit, a United Kingdom based software consultancy company specializing in digital commerce solutions, was bought as part of the Company's acquisition of Newgistics in 2017 and has operated largely independently from the Company's other lines of business. The Company expects to record a gain from the transaction but does not believe the transaction is material to the Company's operations. The gain will be included in GAAP earnings per share, but it will be excluded from adjusted earnings per share as this measure excludes gains and losses from dispositions. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter.









