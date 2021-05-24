Log in
    PBI   US7244791007

PITNEY BOWES INC.

(PBI)
  Report
Pitney Bowes : REGULATION FD DISCLOSURE (Form 8-K)

05/24/2021
REGULATION FD DISCLOSURE
On May 21, 2021, the Company, through a wholly owned subsidiary, entered into an agreement with Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. to sell its Tacit Knowledge business ('Tacit'). Tacit, a United Kingdom based software consultancy company specializing in digital commerce solutions, was bought as part of the Company's acquisition of Newgistics in 2017 and has operated largely independently from the Company's other lines of business. The Company expects to record a gain from the transaction but does not believe the transaction is material to the Company's operations. The gain will be included in GAAP earnings per share, but it will be excluded from adjusted earnings per share as this measure excludes gains and losses from dispositions. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter.


FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS
(d) Exhibits


Exhibit Number Description
(104) The cover page Pitney Bowes, Inc.'s Current Report on Form 8-K, formatted in Inline XBRL (included as Exhibit 101).


Disclaimer

Pitney Bowes Inc. published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 10:12:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 759 M - -
Net income 2021 16,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 49,3x
Yield 2021 2,54%
Capitalization 1 383 M 1 383 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,37x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 11 500
Free-Float 50,6%
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 9,67 $
Last Close Price 7,88 $
Spread / Highest target 39,6%
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,52%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marc Bradley Lautenbach President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ana Maria Chadwick Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Isor Roth Non-Executive Chairman
Joseph Schmitt SVP-Enterprise Information Technology & Operations
David Lloyd Shedlarz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PITNEY BOWES INC.27.92%1 383
CANON INC.29.25%24 540
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.85.08%8 260
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.7.06%5 430
KONICA MINOLTA, INC.44.16%2 573
TOSHIBA TEC CORPORATION15.30%2 169