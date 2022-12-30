Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Pitti Engineering Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    513519   INE450D01021

PITTI ENGINEERING LIMITED

(513519)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-28
321.60 INR   +2.57%
11/16India Ratings Affirms Pitti Engineering Rating at A-; Raises Outlook to Positive
MT
11/13Pitti Engineering Names Finance General Manager as CFO
MT
11/11Pitti Engineering Limited Announces Chief Financial Officer Changes
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pitti Engineering : Copy of Newspaper Publication

12/30/2022 | 02:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pitti Engineering Limited

.0

[Formerly Pitti Laminations Limited!

PITTI

1IS0 9 0 0 1 2 0 1 5

IS0 1 4 0 0 1 . 2 0 1 5

www.pitti.in

30« December 2022

To,

To,

BSE Ltd

National

Stock Exchange of India Limited

Floor 25, P J Towers, Dalal Street

Exchange

Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex

Mumbai -- 400 001

Bandra (E), Mumbai -- 400 051

Scrip Code: 513519

Scrip Code: PITTIENG

Dear Sir,

Sub: Newspaper Publication-

Notice

of Loss of Share Certificate

******

Further to our letter

dated 27 December

2022, please find

attached herewith copies of the

newspaper publication

of the notice of loss of share certificate

published in Business Line and

Navatelangana on 30 December 2022.

This is for your information and record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Pitti Engineering

Limited

nica Braganza y Secretary & Compliance Officer 2

---

-: ·",?-

..

")

'J

C I N :

L2 9 253 161983PLC0041 4 1

Registered Office

6-3-648/401,4" Floor

Padmaja La ndm ark, Soma ji guda

Hyd erabad - 500 082

Telangana, India

T:

+91 40 2331 2774 / 2331

2770

F:

+91 40 2339 3985

inf o @ pitti . in

Disclaimer

Pitti Engineering Ltd. published this content on 30 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2022 07:23:39 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PITTI ENGINEERING LIMITED
11/16India Ratings Affirms Pitti Engineering Rating at A-; Raises Outlook to Positive
MT
11/13Pitti Engineering Names Finance General Manager as CFO
MT
11/11Pitti Engineering Limited Announces Chief Financial Officer Changes
CI
11/11Pitti Engineering Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Month..
CI
10/22Pitti Engineering Limited Announces Demise of D V Aditya, Non-Executive Independent Dir..
CI
09/24Pitti Engineering Limited Appoints Shri D V Aditya as an Independent Director of the Co..
CI
09/15PITTI ENGINEERING LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/10Pitti Engineering Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30,..
CI
05/24Pitti Engineering's Consolidated Net Profit Slides in Fiscal Q4
MT
05/23Pitti Engineering Limited Recommends Final Dividend for the Financial Year Ended 31 Mar..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PITTI ENGINEERING LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 9 538 M 115 M 115 M
Net income 2022 519 M 6,26 M 6,26 M
Net Debt 2022 3 577 M 43,2 M 43,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,0x
Yield 2022 0,63%
Capitalization 10 307 M 124 M 124 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,01x
EV / Sales 2022 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 1 320
Free-Float 38,3%
Chart PITTI ENGINEERING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Pitti Engineering Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PITTI ENGINEERING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sharad Badrivishal Pitti Executive Chairman & Joint Managing Director
Akshay Sharad Pitti Executive Vice Chairman & Joint Managing Director
Pavankumar M. General Manager-Finance
Sandip Agarwala Head-Marketing
Mary Monica Braganza Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PITTI ENGINEERING LIMITED37.29%124
KEYENCE CORPORATION-29.07%92 626
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-22.59%77 731
EATON CORPORATION PLC-9.88%61 942
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.3.65%56 337
AMETEK, INC.-5.90%31 775