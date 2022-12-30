Pitti Engineering : Copy of Newspaper Publication

|
Pitti Engineering Limited
|
.0
|
[Formerly Pitti Laminations Limited!
|
PITTI
|
1IS0 9 0 0 1 2 0 1 5
|
IS0 1 4 0 0 1 . 2 0 1 5
|
www.pitti.in
|
|
|
|
30« December 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
To,
|
|
|
To,
|
|
|
BSE Ltd
|
|
|
National
|
Stock Exchange of India Limited
|
Floor 25, P J Towers, Dalal Street
|
Exchange
|
Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex
|
Mumbai -- 400 001
|
|
|
Bandra (E), Mumbai -- 400 051
|
Scrip Code: 513519
|
|
|
Scrip Code: PITTIENG
|
Dear Sir,
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sub: Newspaper Publication-
|
Notice
|
of Loss of Share Certificate
|
|
|
|
******
|
|
|
Further to our letter
|
|
dated 27 December
|
2022, please find
|
attached herewith copies of the
|
newspaper publication
|
of the notice of loss of share certificate
|
published in Business Line and
|
Navatelangana on 30 December 2022.
|
|
|
|
This is for your information and record.
|
|
|
|
Thanking you,
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yours faithfully,
|
|
|
|
|
|
For Pitti Engineering
|
Limited
|
|
|
nica Braganza y Secretary & Compliance Officer 2
|
C I N :
|
L2 9 253 161983PLC0041 4 1
|
Registered Office
|
|
6-3-648/401,4" Floor
|
|
Padmaja La ndm ark, Soma ji guda
|
Hyd erabad - 500 082
|
|
Telangana, India
|
|
T:
|
+91 40 2331 2774 / 2331
|
2770
|
F:
|
+91 40 2339 3985
|
|
inf o @ pitti . in
|
Disclaimer
