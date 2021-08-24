Log in
Pivotal Financial Corp. Reports Second Quarter of Fiscal 2021 Results and Current Cash Position

08/24/2021 | 04:55pm EDT
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 24, 2021) - Pivotal Financial Corp. (TSXV: PIV.P) ("Pivotal" or the "Company") today released its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. Pivotal operates as a Capital Pool Company with its only asset being cash which currently totals $2.15 million.

As previously announced, on August 6, 2021, Pivotal entered into a non-binding letter of intent with Global Food and Ingredients Inc. ("GFI") that would constitute the Company's Qualifying Transaction as defined in Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies of the TSX Venture Exchange. "I am very pleased with the proposed transaction, which will result in the combination of Pivotal with GFI. We look forward to completing the transaction over the coming months," said C. Fraser Elliott, Chief Executive Officer of Pivotal.

Detailed information on the Proposed Transaction and copies of the Company's unaudited condensed interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 are available under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by the Company with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For additional information, please contact:

C. Fraser Elliott, Chief Executive Officer
cfraserelliott@gmail.com
(416) 567-3276

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/94291


© Newsfilecorp 2021
