Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): July 21, 2023

PIVOTAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION III

Item 3.01. Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

As previously reported by Pivotal Investment Corporation III (the "Company"), on February 28, 2023, the staff of NYSE Regulation (the "Staff"), on behalf of the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"), commenced proceedings to delist the Company's Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share ("Class A Common Stock"), and units, each consisting of one share of Class A Common Stock and one-fifth of one redeemable warrant (the "Units"), each whole warrant exercisable for one share of Class A Common Stock of the Company (the "Warrants"), from the NYSE pursuant to Section 802.01B of the NYSE's Listed Company Manual because the Company had fallen below the NYSE's continued listing standard requiring a listed acquisition company to maintain an average aggregate global market capitalization attributable to its publicly-held shares over a consecutive 30 trading day period of at least $40,000,000. Trading in the Class A Common Stock and Units on the NYSE were suspended after the market close on February 28, 2023. Effective as of and since March 1, 2023, the Class A Common Stock and Units have been quoted and traded in the over-the-counter ("OTC") market under the ticker symbols "PICC" and "PICCU," respectively.

The Company timely exercised its right to a review of the Staff's determination by a committee (the "Committee") of the Board of Directors of the NYSE, and a hearing regarding the Company's continued listing was held on July 13, 2023.

On July 21, 2023, the NYSE Office of General Counsel notified the Company that the Committee had determined to affirm the Staff's decision to delist the Company's Class A Common Stock and Units from the NYSE.

On July 21, 2023, the Staff filed a Form 25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") to remove the Company's Class A Common Stock and Units from listing and registration on the NYSE. The delisting will be effective 10 days following the date the Form 25 was filed.

The Company's Class A Common Stock and Units will continue to trade on the OTC marketplaces following the delisting.

The Company intends to seek a listing of its securities on the Nasdaq Stock Market prior to or in connection with the consummation of any business combination the Company may seek to consummate. There can be no assurance that the Company will be successful in having its securities listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market or another national securities exchange.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Current Report on Form 8-K (the "Report") includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including the ability of the Company to have its securities listed on another national securities exchange. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

