WeissLaw LLP : Reminds STND, LFAC, and PIC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

11/06/2020 | 10:22pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Standard AVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: STND)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Standard AVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: STND) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Dollar Mutual Bancorp.  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, STND shareholders will receive $33.00 in cash for each share of STND common stock that they own.  If you own STND shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website:  https://weisslawllp.com/news/stnd/

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LFAC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LFAC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of Landsea Homes Incorporated ("Landsea Homes").  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, LFAC will acquire Landsea Homes through a reverse merger that will result in Landsea Homes becoming a publicly-traded company.  The combined company is expected to have a pro forma equity value of approximately $510 million.  Upon closing, Landsea Homes' founder, Landsea Green Properties Co., Ltd., will own 67.4% of the newly-combined company.  If you own LFAC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website:  https://weisslawllp.com/news/lf-capital-acquisition-corp/

Pivotal Investment Corporation II (NYSE: PIC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Pivotal Investment Corporation II (NYSE: PIC) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately-held XL Hybrids, Inc. ("XL Fleet").  Under the terms of the merger agreement, PIC will acquire XL Fleet through a reverse merger that will result in XL Fleet becoming a publicly-traded company.  The transaction implies an enterprise value of $1 billion for XL Fleet on a pro forma basis.  If you own PIC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website:  https://weisslawllp.com/news/pivotal-investment-corporation-ii/

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weisslaw-llp-reminds-stnd-lfac-and-pic-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301168152.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
