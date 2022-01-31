Pivotal : Q4 2021 Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C

Quarter Cash Flow Summary

The Company's cash position at 31 December 2021 was US$4.0 million, with higher accounts receivable of US$9.0 million reflecting the timing effect of cash collection from shipments made late in the quarter to customers.

Cash receipts from customers for the period were US$7.1 million, a 24.0% increase from US$5.7 million in Q3 2021. Cash payments for Product Manufacturing were US$5.2 million, down 13% from US$6.0 million in Q3

2021. Pivotal continued to invest in product development with US$1.2 million in costs incurred during the quarter, up 10% from US$1.1 million in Q3 2021. The increase in cash payments for product manufacturing reflect the increased investment into inventory to meet expected product demand in future periods.

During the quarter, the Company made salary and payments of US$0.24 million to related parties and their associates including executive director's salary payments, non-executive director fees, and fees for consulting services provided by a director-related entity.

As previously announced, the Company is moving from IFRS to US GAAP reporting from FY2021. The impact of this GAAP conversion was a reclassification of US$2.1 million cash outflows, from investing activities to operating activities as development costs are not capitalized under US GAAP. The current Appendix 4C reflects this change in item 1.2 (a) being US$2.1 million year-to-date amount as of 30 September 2021, and US$0.7 million per the quarter ended 31 December 2021.

Product Update

In December, Pivotal successfully completed the Non-Recurring Engineering (NRE) Agreement with Japan's largest Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and collected a US$200k payment for final delivery of results. The PVS new ALD product met or exceeded all original requirements in the joint agreement as well as timely shipment of the unit to the OEM.

In total, Pivotal has received US$1.0 million in upfront and milestone payments from this strategically important NRE Agreement signed in August 2020. Pivotal has fulfilled all the OEM's requirements by having exclusively developed a next generation gas flow control product for incorporation into their semiconductor production equipment in ALD. The market for ALD tools is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29% to US$8 billion by 2024.4

This was the second NRE Agreement with this large Japanese OEM, which has leveraged Pivotal's world class engineering team and leading-edge capability to develop sophisticated, highly differentiated and innovative new product lines to meet their future flow control solutions in a cost-effective and timely manner. Pivotal's next generation GFCs deliver exquisite control in gas flow, thereby increasing the efficiency of ALD manufacturing processes with associated improvements in yield and lower overall input costs over time.

The Remote Electronics GFCs continued to increase its adoption. In this regard, the Company also shipped advanced GFCs for operation at temperatures up to 70C that do not require remote electronics. These new GFCs, which will find immediate use in challenging high temperature gas applications, contain new electronics and advanced high temperature piezoelectric actuators designed to operate at these elevated temperatures. This demonstrates both unique and industry leading capabilities. Over time, we expect both

