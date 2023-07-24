Pivotree Inc.(TSXV:PVT) dropped from S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index

Pivotree Inc. is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in frictionless commerce that designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in Commerce, Data Management and Supply Chain for retail and branded manufacturers throughout the world. The Company offers a portfolio of digital solutions, managed and professional services to customers with frictionless end-to-end solutions to manage digital commerce platforms, along with ongoing support from strategic planning through platform selection, deployment, and hosting, to data and supply chain management. It operates as a single resource to help companies adapt in a digital commerce landscape. Its clients choose solutions and design, build and connect critical systems to run in a commerce business. The Company serves to approximately 250 branded and business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to- business (B2B) companies. The Company operates in America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific (APAC).