Pivotree Inc. (TSXV: PVT) (“Pivotree''), a leading provider of frictionless commerce solutions and services, today announced the appointment of Kyle Metcalf as Chief Revenue Officer, effective April 1st, 2024.

In his role as Chief Revenue Officer, Kyle Metcalf will spearhead revenue generation and growth initiatives at Pivotree. He will develop and execute a diversified Go-to-Market strategy to align with Pivotree's vision and goals, while leading and optimizing a variety of functions including sales, marketing, customer success and partnerships.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kyle to the Pivotree team," said Bill Di Nardo, CEO of Pivotree. "His extensive experience in leading revenue growth strategies will significantly enhance our ability to achieve our frictionless commerce vision and drive Pivotree towards our short and long-term targets across our products and services."

With over twenty years of industry experience, Kyle has a proven track record of fostering revenue and leading transformative initiatives for numerous businesses across retail, manufacturing, and other industries. Starting his journey at Rackspace when the company was at $100 million in revenue, Kyle played a pivotal role in its growth towards $2.3 billion in revenue over 12 years.

Kyle also served as CEO of Inspired eLearning, successfully driving growth and orchestrating its sale to Ziff Davis. Following that, as President and CRO of Newswire, Kyle achieved remarkable growth, leading to a successful acquisition by Issuer Direct. Most recently, Kyle held the position of Chief Revenue Officer at Living Security, overseeing sales, marketing, and customer success.

Incentive Plan Awards

Pivotree also announced that it has granted an aggregate of 61,104 stock options (each, an “Option”) to certain executive officers of the Company pursuant to the Company's Equity Incentive Plan (the “Plan”). The Options bear an exercise price of $1.55 per share, vest over a period of four years from the date of grant and will expire 10 years from the date of grant.

In addition, the Company also granted an aggregate of 5,712 restricted share units (each an “RSU”) to certain executive officers of the Company pursuant to the Plan. Each RSU will vest over a period of three years.

A copy of the Plan is attached as Schedule A to the Company's most recent Management Information Circular, which is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Pivotree

Pivotree, a leader in frictionless commerce, strategizes, designs, builds, and manages digital Commerce, Data Management, and Supply Chain solutions for over 200 major retailers and branded manufacturers globally. With a portfolio of digital products as well as managed and professional services, Pivotree provides businesses of all sizes with true end-to-end solutions. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Pivotree is widely recognized as a high-growth company and industry leader. For more information, visit www.pivotree.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240403400922/en/