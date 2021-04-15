Pivotree : Signs Service Agreement with Leading Retailer to Advance Frictionless E-Commerce Strategy

Omnichannel approach has optimized inventory and availability, created a more

TORONTO, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Pivotree Inc. (TSXV: PVT) ("Pivotree" or the "Company"), a leading provider of Frictionless Commerce solutions, announced today that one of its longest-standing retail clients has just signed a services agreement to deliver enhancements to its eCommerce technology platform that will further increase inventory availability, shipping options and item findability. This comes after the company saw impressive performance results from its modernized omnichannel eCommerce platform and order management system, implemented and supported by Pivotree, including 300 percent year-over-year growth in online sales in Q2 2020.

Building on a relationship that's now in its eighth year, Pivotree refined and executed a three-pronged frictionless eCommerce strategy for the company. During this time Pivotree helped the retailer achieve a compelling UI and UX redesign, which has strengthened the loyalty of its existing customers and attracted a new generation of digitally savvy consumers. It also replaced the company's costly legacy system by migrating the organization to a new eCommerce platform based on SAP Commerce Cloud, all while successfully helping it meet its aggressive online sales metrics.

This transformation enabled the company to move from shipping online orders from one central distribution centre to unlocking inventory across the entire store network. Besides creating significant operational efficiencies, this capability ensures customers have access to greater product selection with reduced occurrences of encountering out-of-stock items. The ability to show them local store inventory also helped drive more foot traffic to stores. Today the retailer is able to intelligently source products based on customer proximity, facilitate store-to-store transfers of inventory with ease, and offer customers the convenience of in-store pick-up and returns.

The net result is that the company now enjoys a clear advantage in its segment. With over 300 percent growth in net income and a greater than 50 percent increase in topline revenue in 2020, it is clearly outpacing the category competition and set to continue reaping the benefits of truly frictionless commerce across its online and in-store footprint as it enters the next phase of growth.

Even as COVID-19 created unprecedented levels of online traffic, the retailer was still able to confidently meet customer demand and provide a seamless user experience. With an optimized order management system in place across the organization, the company was also able to decrease delivery times during this critical period for the business, further entrenching their leadership position in a fiercely competitive industry.

"To succeed in the digital era, online retailers must focus on achieving frictionless commerce by removing the barriers that interfere with critical customer-facing and back-end processes," said Greg Wong, Chief Revenue Officer at Pivotree. "That requires new frictionless thinking, and this customer has shown what's possible when companies embrace this kind of approach."

