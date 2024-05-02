Join Pivotree at AutoCare Connect Week and B2B Online 2024 in Chicago to learn AI-assisted ways to transform data into revenue, productivity gains, and competitive advantage

Pivotree Inc. (TSXV: PVT) (“Pivotree” or the “Company”), a leading provider of frictionless commerce solutions and services, today announced its participation in two prominent events: AutoCare Connect Week 2024 from May 5-8 and B2B Online 2024 from May 6-8 in Chicago. The Company will showcase its latest innovations and expertise at both events where visitors can engage with Pivotree experts to discuss market trends, receive specialized guidance on digital transformation, and explore cutting-edge product data management technologies firsthand.

“We’re excited to participate in both AutoCare Connect Week and B2B Online this year, eager to engage with our customers and showcase our latest solutions. Pivotree is leading the way to educate business leaders on data management capabilities that can revolutionize their operations and streamline digital transformation plans,” said Derek Corrick, General Manager at Pivotree. "As leaders in frictionless commerce, our exhibit at both events will highlight the invaluable expertise and benefits that we offer to large enterprise retailers, distributors, and industries with complex product portfolios like the automotive and heavy-duty aftermarket."

AutoCare Connect Week 2024

Held annually, AutoCare Connect Week is the world’s leading auto care conference to ignite innovation and foster collaboration. Attendees have the opportunity to network with like-minded professionals, engage with industry service providers, and experience live demos of the latest products and business solutions.

AutoCare Connect Week attendees are also invited to visit Booth 305, where Pivotree specialists will be on hand to assist business leaders in advancing their digital strategies and explore end-to-end frictionless commerce solutions for the aftermarket, including tailored product data sourcing, SKU enrichment, and website product content optimization services through Pivotree's innovative data offerings.

Event info

AutoCare Connect Week 2024

Date: May 05 - 08, 2024

Location: Riverside West Expo Hall, Hyatt Regency, Chicago, IL

Pivotree Booth: #305

Break Out Session info:

Day 2, May 7, 2024.

Top Taxonomy Tips From The Classification Guru And Your Data Crew Chief, hosted by Sam Russo

Time: 10:00 am - 10:45 am

Sign up here: https://www.autocare.org/events-search/conferences/auto-care-connect#registration

B2B Online 2024

Held annually, B2B Online is the world’s leading ecommerce and digital marketing conference, featuring over 900 B2B leaders from the world’s top manufacturers and distributors. Attendees seeking to fortify their business operations have a chance to collaborate and learn about the most disruptive and innovative strategies for digital, ecommerce and omnichannel content.

B2B Online 2024 attendees are also invited to visit Pivotree at Kiosk K13, where the company’s experts will be available and ready to empower business leaders with seamless customer experiences throughout the buying journey and explore our end-to-end frictionless data solutions designed to help your business stay ahead in today’s competitive market.

Event info

B2B Online Chicago

Date: May 06 - 08, 2024

Location: Marriott Chicago Downtown, IL

Pivotree Kiosk: K13

Presentation info

Day 1: May 6, 2024

No more ExSKUses: Driving Digital Growth in B2B Commerce, hosted by Derek Corrick

Time: 3:55-4:35 PM

Location: Innovation Theatre

Sign up using code B2BCHI24SPON here: https://b2bmarketing.wbresearch.com/srspricing

About Pivotree

Pivotree, a leader in frictionless commerce, strategizes, designs, builds, and manages digital Commerce, Data Management, and Supply Chain solutions for over 200 major retailers and branded manufacturers globally. With a portfolio of digital products as well as managed and professional services, Pivotree provides businesses of all sizes with true end-to-end solutions. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Pivotree is widely recognized as a high-growth company and industry leader. For more information, visit www.pivotree.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

