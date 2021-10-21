Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Pixelworks, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PXLW   US72581M3051

PIXELWORKS, INC.

(PXLW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pixelworks : to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 9

10/21/2021 | 08:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, will release its third quarter 2021 financial results on November 9, 2021 after market close. Todd DeBonis, President and CEO, and Elias Nader, CFO, will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss the Company's financial results.

Analysts and investors are invited to join the Company's conference call using the following information:

Date: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)
Conference Call Number: 1-877-359-9508
International Call Number: +1-224-357-2393
Conference ID: 7737029

Additionally, a live audio webcast of the conference call will be available and archived for approximately 90 days in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.pixelworks.com. A telephone replay of the conference call will also be available through Tuesday, November 16, 2021, and can be accessed by dialing 1-855-859-2056 and using passcode 7737029.

About Pixelworks, Inc.

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has more than 20-year history of delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services. Pixelworks is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information, please visit the company's web site at www.pixelworks.com.

Note: Pixelworks, and the Pixelworks logo are registered trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc.

(PRNewsfoto/Pixelworks, Inc.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pixelworks-to-announce-third-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-november-9-301405728.html

SOURCE Pixelworks, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about PIXELWORKS, INC.
08:44aPIXELWORKS : to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 9
PR
10/11PIXELWORKS : Needham Starts Pixelworks at Buy with $7 Price Target
MT
09/01Today on Wall Street: A new chapter
09/01ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : American Water, Broadcom, Enerplus, Pixelworks, Verint...
08/31PIXELWORKS : Roth Capital Adjusts Pixelworks PT to $10 From $5, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
08/26PIXELWORKS : Colliers Securities Downgrades Pixelworks to Neutral From Buy
MT
08/26PIXELWORKS : to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
08/20PIXELWORKS : Thinking about buying stock in Geovax Labs, Marker Therapeutics, Agile Therap..
PR
08/17PIXELWORKS : iQOO Announces High-end Flagship iQOO 8 Series with Pixelworks Technology to ..
PR
08/17Pixelworks, Inc. Announces the iQOO 8 series smartphone from iQOO brand of vivo
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PIXELWORKS, INC.
More recommendations