PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, today announced the Company will present and host virtual meetings at the following upcoming investor conferences:

iAccess Alpha Tax Loss Recovery Summit Virtual Conference

Presentation: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. ET

1x1 Meetings: Wednesday, January 10

A live webcast of the Company's presentation can be accessed via the following Direct Link

26th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Fireside Chat: Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. ET

Management will host 1x1 meetings with registered participants on the same day. A live webcast of the Company's fireside chat can be accessed via the following Direct Link

Portfolio managers and analysts can request a virtual meeting with Pixelworks management by contacting the respective hosting firms. Additionally, live and archived replays of the Company's presentation and fireside chat will also be made available in the Investors section of Pixelworks website.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has a 20-year history of delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays, and video streaming services. For more information, please visit the Company's web site at www.pixelworks.com.

