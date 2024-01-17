Official PIXIUM VISION press release

Postponement of the decision on the adoption of a sale plan (plan de cession) and the opening of judicial liquidation proceedings to January 31, 2024

Paris, France, January 17, 2024 – 5:00 pm (CET) – Pixium Vision SA (Euronext Growth Paris - FR001400JX97; Mnemo: ALPIX), a bioelectronics company developing innovative vision systems to enable patients who have lost their sight to live more independent lives, announces that the Paris Commercial Court has postponed its decision on the takeover offer filed on November 20, 2023 and the opening of judicial liquidation proceedings to January 31, 2024.

The Company will apply to Euronext Paris for its shares to be suspended from that date.

Pixium draws investors’ attention to the fact that, given the price offered by the prospective buyer and the Company’s level of indebtedness, the sale proceeds received in the event of a favourable decision by the Commercial Court will not allow a total or partial reimbursement of shareholders.

About Pixium Vision

Pixium Vision is creating a world of bionic vision for those who have lost their sight, enabling them to regain visual perception and greater autonomy. Pixium Vision’s bionic vision systems are associated with a surgical intervention and a rehabilitation period. Prima System sub-retinal miniature photovoltaic wireless implant is in clinical testing for patients who have lost their sight due to outer retinal degeneration, initially for atrophic dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). Pixium Vision collaborates closely with academic and research partners, including some of the most prestigious vision research institutions in the world, such as Stanford University in California, Institut de la Vision in Paris, Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, Institute of Ocular Microsurgery (IMO) in Barcelona, University hospital in Bonn, and UPMC in Pittsburgh, PA. The Company is EN ISO 13485 certified and qualifies as “Entreprise Innovante” by Bpifrance.

