Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Pixium Vision
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALPIX   FR0011950641

PIXIUM VISION

(ALPIX)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:06 2023-01-27 am EST
0.0680 EUR   +1.64%
12:01pExtraordinary General Meeting Of February 15, 2023 : Notice of publication of the preparatory documents
GL
12:00pExtraordinary General Meeting Of February 15, 2023 : Notice of publication of the preparatory documents
AQ
01/20Pixium Vision convenes an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on February 15, 2023
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Extraordinary General Meeting of February 15, 2023: Notice of publication of the preparatory documents

01/27/2023 | 12:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Extraordinary General Meeting of February 15, 2023: Notice of publication of the preparatory documents

Paris, France, January 27, 2023 – 6.00 pm CET – Pixium Vision SA (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0011950641), a bioelectronics company that develops innovative bionic vision systems to enable patients who have lost their sight to live more independent lives, informs its shareholders that an Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company will be held on Wednesday February 15, 2023, at 2.00 pm CET at the headquarter of Pixium Vision, 74 rue du faubourg Saint Antoine in Paris (75012).

The prior notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting containing the agenda and the draft resolutions presented by the Board of Directors for agreement by the shareholders was published in the BALO n°5 (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) on January 11, 2023 and the convening notice was published in the BALO n°12 on January 27, 2023 and in the Affiches Parisiennes (legal newspaper).

The information regarding the Extraordinary General Meeting mentioned in article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code can be found as of today on the Company’s website www.pixium-vision.com, under « Investors », « Shareholder’s General Meeting ».

The documents and information mentioned in articles R.225-81 and R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code can be sent to shareholders upon request to the Company.

Shareholders will also be able to consult the documents at the Company’s registered office located in Paris (75012), 74, rue du Faubourg Saint Antoine, during 15 days prior to the General Meeting.

About Pixium Vision

Pixium Vision is creating a world of bionic vision for those who have lost their sight, enabling them to regain visual perception and greater autonomy. Pixium Vision’s bionic vision systems are associated with a surgical intervention and a rehabilitation period. Prima System sub-retinal miniature photovoltaic wireless implant is in clinical testing for patients who have lost their sight due to outer retinal degeneration, initially for atrophic dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). Pixium Vision collaborates closely with academic and research partners, including some of the most prestigious vision research institutions in the world, such as Stanford University in California, Institut de la Vision in Paris, Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, Institute of Ocular Microsurgery (IMO) in Barcelona, University hospital in Bonn, and UPMC in Pittsburgh, PA. The Company is EN ISO 13485 certified and qualifies as “Entreprise Innovante” by Bpifrance.

For more information: http://www.pixium-vision.com/fr

Follow us on @PixiumVision; www.facebook.com/pixiumvision

               www.linkedin.com/company/pixium-vision  

Contacts

Pixium Vision
Offer Nonhoff
Chief Financial Officer
investors@pixium-vision.com
+33 1 76 21 47 68		Media Relations

LifeSci Advisors
Sophie Baumont
sophie@lifesciadvisors.com
+33 6 27 74 74 49		Investor Relations
LifeSci Advisors
Guillaume van Renterghem
gvanrenterghem@lifesciadvisors.com
+41 76 735 01 31



 

 

Attachment


All news about PIXIUM VISION
12:01pExtraordinary General Meeting Of Feb : Notice of publication of the preparatory documents
GL
12:00pExtraordinary General Meeting Of Feb : Notice of publication of the preparatory documents
AQ
01/20Pixium Vision convenes an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on February 15,..
GL
01/20Pixium Vision convenes an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on February 15,..
AQ
01/12Pixium Vision announces peer-reviewed publications demonstrating the potential of the N..
GL
01/12Pixium Vision announces peer-reviewed publications demonstrating the potential of the N..
AQ
2022Pixium Vision Wins Favorable Court Ruling in Failed Merger With Vivani Medical
MT
2022Pixium Vision welcomes judgment by Paris Commercial Court against Second Sight Medical ..
GL
2022Pixium Vision welcomes judgment by Paris Commercial Court against Second Sight Medical ..
AQ
2022Pixium Vision announces completion of implantations in the European pivotal trial PRIMA..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1,93 M 2,10 M 2,10 M
Net income 2022 -12,0 M -13,0 M -13,0 M
Net Debt 2022 6,54 M 7,10 M 7,10 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,33x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3,92 M 4,25 M 4,25 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,41x
EV / Sales 2023 19,2x
Nbr of Employees 43
Free-Float 43,4%
Chart PIXIUM VISION
Duration : Period :
Pixium Vision Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIXIUM VISION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,07 €
Average target price 1,70 €
Spread / Average Target 2 441%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lloyd Marc Diamond Chief Executive Officer & Director
Offer Nonhoff Chief Financial Officer
Bernard Jacques Alex Gilly Chairman
Guillaume Buc Chief Technology Officer
Robert J. W. ten Hoedt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIXIUM VISION-33.10%4
STRYKER CORPORATION3.46%95 519
IMEIK TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.8.04%19 519
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC2.34%12 242
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.0.94%7 346
ENOVIS CORPORATION16.61%3 379