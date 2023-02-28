Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Pixium Vision
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALPIX   FR0011950641

PIXIUM VISION

(ALPIX)
2023-02-28
0.0601 EUR   +0.17%
Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting Of March 8, 2023 : Notice of publication of the preparatory documents
GL
Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting Of March 8, 2023 : Notice of publication of the preparatory documents
AQ
Second convening of the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting on March 8, 2023
GL
Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting of March 8, 2023: Notice of publication of the preparatory documents

02/28/2023 | 01:01pm EST
Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting of March 8, 2023: Notice of publication of the preparatory documents

Paris, France, February 28, 2023 – 19.00 am CET – Pixium Vision SA (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0011950641), a bioelectronics company that develops innovative bionic vision systems to enable patients who have lost their sight to live more independent lives, informs its shareholders that the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting of the Company, convened a second call to vote on the same agenda and draft resolutions as the extraordinary shareholder meeting of February 15, 2023, will be held on Wednesday March 8, 2023 at 10:30 am CET at the headquarter of Pixium Vision, 74 rue du faubourg Saint Antoine in Paris (75012).

The second convening notice was published in the BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) n°24 on February 24, 2023 and in the Affiches Parisiennes (legal newspaper). The prior notice of the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting containing the agenda and the text of resolutions was published in the BALO n°5 on January 11, 2023 and the convening notice was published in the BALO n°12 on January 27, 2023 and in the Affiches Parisiennes.

The information regarding the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting and mentioned in article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code is identical to the information of the general meeting of February 15, 2023 and has been available since January 27, 2023 on the Company’s website www.pixium-vision.com, under « Investors », « Shareholder’s General Meeting ».

The auditor's reports issued for the extraordinary shareholder meeting of February 15, 2023 remain unchanged as the agenda and the draft resolutions have not been modified.

The documents and information mentioned in articles R.225-81 and R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code can be sent to shareholders upon request to the Company.

Shareholders will also be able to consult the documents at the Company’s registered office located in Paris (75012), 74, rue du Faubourg Saint Antoine.

About Pixium Vision

Pixium Vision is creating a world of bionic vision for those who have lost their sight, enabling them to regain visual perception and greater autonomy. Pixium Vision’s bionic vision systems are associated with a surgical intervention and a rehabilitation period. Prima System sub-retinal miniature photovoltaic wireless implant is in clinical testing for patients who have lost their sight due to outer retinal degeneration, initially for atrophic dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). Pixium Vision collaborates closely with academic and research partners, including some of the most prestigious vision research institutions in the world, such as Stanford University in California, Institut de la Vision in Paris, Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, Institute of Ocular Microsurgery (IMO) in Barcelona, University hospital in Bonn, and UPMC in Pittsburgh, PA. The Company is EN ISO 13485 certified and qualifies as “Entreprise Innovante” by Bpifrance.

For more information: http://www.pixium-vision.com/fr

Follow us on @PixiumVision; www.facebook.com/pixiumvision

               www.linkedin.com/company/pixium-vision  

Contacts

Pixium Vision
Offer Nonhoff
Chief Financial Officer
investors@pixium-vision.com
+33 1 76 21 47 68		Media Relations

LifeSci Advisors
Sophie Baumont
sophie@lifesciadvisors.com
+33 6 27 74 74 49		Investor Relations
LifeSci Advisors
Guillaume van Renterghem
gvanrenterghem@lifesciadvisors.com
+41 76 735 01 31

 

Attachment


