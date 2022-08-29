Log in
    ALPIX   FR0011950641

PIXIUM VISION

(ALPIX)
2022-08-26
0.2350 EUR   -3.61%
01:01aPixium Vision announces participation in upcoming scientific conferences in September 2022
GL
01:00aPixium Vision announces participation in upcoming scientific conferences in September 2022
AQ
08/11Pixium Vision to attend H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference on August 17, 2022
GL
Pixium Vision announces participation in upcoming scientific conferences in September 2022

08/29/2022
Pixium Vision announces participation in upcoming scientific conferences in September 2022

Paris, France, August 29, 2022 – 07:00 CET – Pixium Vision SA (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0011950641; Mnemo: ALPIX), a bioelectronics company that develops innovative bionic vision systems to enable patients who have lost their sight to live more independent lives, announces today that senior management will participate in the following scientific conferences during September 2022:

  • 22nd EURETINA Congress, September 1 - 4, Hamburg & Virtual

Lloyd Diamond, Chief Executive Officer, Ralf Hornig, PhD, Director of Clinical Affairs, and Professor Frank G. Holz, Scientific Advisor, to attend in-person. Information on registering for the conference is available here.

  • Eyecelerator @ AAO 2022, September 29, Chicago

Ralf Hornig, PhD, Director of Clinical Affairs, to attend in-person. Registration for the conference is open here.

To request a one-on-one meeting with Pixium Vision please contact investors@pixium-vision.com.

About Pixium Vision

Pixium Vision is creating a world of bionic vision for those who have lost their sight, enabling them to regain visual perception and greater autonomy. Pixium Vision’s bionic vision systems are associated with a surgical intervention and a rehabilitation period. Prima System sub-retinal miniature photovoltaic wireless implant is in clinical testing for patients who have lost their sight due to outer retinal degeneration, initially for atrophic dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). Pixium Vision collaborates closely with academic and research partners, including some of the most prestigious vision research institutions in the world, such as Stanford University in California, Institut de la Vision in Paris, Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, Institute of Ocular Microsurgery (IMO) in Barcelona, University hospital in Bonn, and UPMC in Pittsburgh, PA. The company is EN ISO 13485 certified and qualifies as “Entreprise Innovante” by Bpifrance.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause the Company's actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements to differ from those contained in the forward looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors (“Facteurs de Risques”) section of the Company’s 2021 Half-Year Financial Report and other documents the Company files with the AMF, which is available on the AMF website (www.amf- france.org) or on the Company’s website.

For more information:

http://www.pixium-vision.com/fr

Follow us on

@PixiumVision;
www.facebook.com/pixiumvision

               www.linkedin.com/company/pixium-vision  

Contacts

Pixium Vision
Offer Nonhoff
Chief Financial Officer
investors@pixium-vision.com
+33 1 76 21 47 68		Media Relations

LifeSci Advisors
Sophie Baumont
sophie@lifesciadvisors.com
+33 6 27 74 74 49		Investor Relations
LifeSci Advisors
Guillaume van Renterghem
gvanrenterghem@lifesciadvisors.com
+41 76 735 01 31


Financials
Sales 2022 1,91 M 1,91 M 1,91 M
Net income 2022 -12,0 M -12,0 M -12,0 M
Net Debt 2022 8,27 M 8,27 M 8,27 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,10x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 13,8 M 13,8 M 13,8 M
EV / Sales 2022 11,5x
EV / Sales 2023 27,9x
Nbr of Employees 43
Free-Float 43,4%
Managers and Directors
Lloyd Marc Diamond Chief Executive Officer & Director
Offer Nonhoff Chief Financial Officer
Bernard Jacques Alex Gilly Chairman
Guillaume Buc Chief Technology Officer
Robert J. W. ten Hoedt Independent Director
