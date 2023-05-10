Advanced search
    ALPIX   FR0011950641

PIXIUM VISION

(ALPIX)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:03 2023-05-10 am EDT
0.0590 EUR   -1.83%
Pixium Vision convenes its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 13, 2023
GL
01:00pPixium Vision convenes its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 13, 2023
AQ
Pixium Vision announces the availability of its annual report for the financial year 2022
GL
Pixium Vision convenes its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 13, 2023

05/10/2023 | 01:01pm EDT
Pixium Vision convenes its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 13, 2023

Paris, France, May 10, 2023 – 07:00 p.m. CET – Pixium Vision SA (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0011950641), a bioelectronics company that develops innovative bionic vision systems to enable patients who have lost their sight to live more independent lives, announces that it will hold its annual meeting of shareholders at 14:00 CET on June 13, 2023 at Pixium Vision’s headquarter office. The meeting will take place in person.

The notice of the meeting published in the BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) n°55 on May 8 2023 is available on the Company’s website (www.pixium-vision.com) under «Shareholders’ General Meeting».

Information and documents relating to the Annual Meeting will be available on the Company's website as from the convening of the shareholders in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

About Pixium Vision

Pixium Vision is creating a world of bionic vision for those who have lost their sight, enabling them to regain visual perception and greater autonomy. Pixium Vision’s bionic vision systems are associated with a surgical intervention and a rehabilitation period. Prima System sub-retinal miniature photovoltaic wireless implant is in clinical testing for patients who have lost their sight due to outer retinal degeneration, initially for atrophic dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). Pixium Vision collaborates closely with academic and research partners, including some of the most prestigious vision research institutions in the world, such as Stanford University in California, Institut de la Vision in Paris, Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, Institute of Ocular Microsurgery (IMO) in Barcelona, University hospital in Bonn, and UPMC in Pittsburgh, PA. The Company is EN ISO 13485 certified and qualifies as “Entreprise Innovante” by Bpifrance.

For more information: http://www.pixium-vision.com/fr

Follow us on @PixiumVision; www.facebook.com/pixiumvision

               www.linkedin.com/company/pixium-vision  

Contacts

Investor Relations
Pixium Vision

Offer Nonhoff
investors@pixium-vision.com		Media Relations

Rose Piquante Consulting
Sophie Baumont

sophie.baumont@rosepiquante-consulting.com
+33 6 27 74 74 49



 

 

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 1,91 M 2,09 M 2,09 M
Net income 2022 -11,6 M -12,7 M -12,7 M
Net Debt 2022 6,54 M 7,17 M 7,17 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,30x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3,52 M 3,86 M 3,86 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,26x
EV / Sales 2023 17,2x
Nbr of Employees 43
Free-Float 36,8%
Managers and Directors
Lloyd Marc Diamond Chief Executive Officer & Director
Offer Nonhoff Chief Financial Officer
Bernard Jacques Alex Gilly Chairman
Guillaume Buc Chief Technology Officer
Robert J. W. ten Hoedt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIXIUM VISION-39.90%4
STRYKER CORPORATION16.02%107 676
IMEIK TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-10.83%15 787
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC13.38%13 843
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.14.44%8 409
ENOVIS CORPORATION5.27%3 070
