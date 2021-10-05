Log in
Pixium Vision : to attend the 8th Annual Healthtech Investment Forum on October 5 & 6, 2021

10/05/2021 | 09:49am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Pixium Vision to attend the 8th Annual Healthtech

investment forum on October 5 & 6, 2021

Paris, France, October 4, 2021 - 18.00 CET- Pixium Vision SA (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0011950641), a bioelectronics company that develops innovative bionic vision systems to enable patients who have lost their sight to live more independent livess, announces today that the management team will participate in the 8th Annual Healthtech Investment Forum taking place on 5th and 6th of October, 2021, digitally. More information about the event can be found here.

To request one-on-one meeting with Pixium Vision please contact Guillaume van Renterghem at

gvanrenterghem@lifesciadvisors.com.

About Pixium Vision

Pixium Vision is creating a world of bionic vision for those who have lost their sight, enabling them to regain visual perception and greater autonomy. Pixium Vision's bionic vision systems are associated with a surgical intervention and a rehabilitation period. Prima System sub-retinal miniature photovoltaic wireless implant is in clinical testing for patients who have lost their sight due to outer retinal degeneration, initially for atrophic dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). Pixium Vision collaborates closely with academic and research partners, including some of the most prestigious vision research institutions in the world, such as: Stanford University in California, Institut de la Vision in Paris, Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, Institute of Ocular Microsurgery (IMO) in Barcelona, University hospital in Bonn, and UPMC in Pittsburgh, PA. The company is EN ISO 13485 certified and qualifies as "Entreprise Innovante" by Bpifrance.

For more information: http://www.pixium-vision.com/fr

Follow us on @PixiumVision; www.facebook.com/pixiumvision

www.linkedin.com/company/pixium-vision

Pixium Vision is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

Euronext ticker: ALPIX - ISIN: FR0011950641

Pixium Vision shares are eligible for the French tax incentivized PEA-PME and FCPI investment vehicles.

Pixium Vision is included in the Euronext GROWTH ALLSHARE index

Contacts

Pixium Vision

Media Relations

Investor Relations

Offer Nonhoff

LifeSci Advisors

LifeSci Advisors

Chief Financial Officer

Sophie Baumont

Guillaume van Renterghem

investors@pixium-vision.com

sophie@lifesciadvisors.com

gvanrenterghem@lifesciadvisors.com

+33 1 76 21 47 68

+33 6 27 74 74 49

+41 76 735 01 31

Disclaimer

Pixium Vision SA published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2021 13:48:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
