2021 Year End Results: MD & A

Pizza Pizza Limited Management's Discussion and Analysis This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of the financial position and results of operations of Pizza Pizza Limited ("PPL" or the "Company") covers the 13-weeks (the "Quarter") and 52-weeks (the "Year") ended January 2, 2022. The MD&A should be read in conjunction with the Company's January 2, 2022 audited consolidated financial statements and notes thereto (the "Financial Statements"). The Company prepares its Financial Statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The MD&A has been prepared as of March 2, 2022. OVERVIEW The Company, a privately-owned Canadian corporation, operates two brands, Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73. The Company acquired 100% of the shares of Pizza 73, Inc. ("Pizza 73") on July 24, 2007. Immediately following the acquisition, the Company and Pizza 73 amalgamated, continuing to operate as Pizza Pizza Limited. The Company pays a royalty to Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership (the "Partnership") for the use of the Pizza Pizza Rights and Marks and the Pizza 73 Rights and Marks. (See "Pizza Pizza Limited and Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.") About the Pizza Pizza Brand Pizza Pizza restaurants operate primarily in the province of Ontario, where it dominates the pizza Quick Service Restaurant ("QSR") segment and is a franchise-oriented restaurant business. Of the 624 Pizza Pizza restaurants at January 2, 2022, 603 are franchised or licensed and 21 are owned and/or managed as corporate restaurants. Of the 624 restaurants, 187 are non-traditional locations which have limited operating hours and a limited menu. The Company provides a high level of service and operational support to its partners, including turn-key restaurants, a central food distribution centre which supplies all food and non-food items used in Pizza Pizza restaurant operations, and monitoring systems intended to ensure product and service quality and operational consistency across the chain. The Company has a modern restaurant system. The centrally managed renovation or re-imaging program, funded by its franchisees, allows for the continuous renewal of the Pizza Pizza concept. About the Pizza 73 Brand There are 103 Pizza 73 locations operating in the QSR segment, principally in the province of Alberta. Of the 103 locations, 89 are traditional restaurants at January 2, 2022, nine of which are franchised or licensed and 80 are jointly-owned by the Company and an independent owner/operator. There are 14 non-traditional locations which have limited operating hours and a limited menu. Pizza 73 has seven traditional locations outside of Alberta; four in Saskatchewan, two in British Columbia, and one in the Yukon. Sales through its centralized call centre and on-line ordering, together, account for approximately 90% of Pizza 73's system sales. The Pizza 73 business also includes a newly built, central food distribution centre in Edmonton. International Franchising Activities In November 2021, the Partnership and the Company entered into a licence and royalty agreement for international operations (the "International Agreement"), under which the Company may be granted licences to use the Pizza Pizza Rights in connection with the business of franchising, licensing and/or operating restaurants dedicated to the sale of pizza and related products in designated territories outside of Canada (each, a "Territory"). The Company has the right to use the Pizza Pizza Rights for other ancillary uses in support of brand recognition and customer goodwill for the restaurant business in a Territory. The Company also has the right to sublicence the Pizza Pizza Rights to franchisees and sublicencees in a Territory. 1 PIZZA PIZZA LIMITED MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS For the 13 week period from October 4, 2021 to January 2, 2022 and the 52-week period from January 4, 2021 to January 2, 2022 The Company and the Partnership may agree to designate additional Territories for expansion pursuant to the International Agreement, subject to the prior agreement of the parties as to the compensation payable and any other terms applicable to the licence for that Territory. The Company's other obligations under the International Agreement, and the Partnership's remedies upon a breach, are generally consistent with the provisions of the Pizza Pizza Licence and Royalty Agreement, with modifications reflecting the fact that the Company is acting only as master franchisor in respect of the international operations, and will not be directly involved in the franchising, management or operation of the Mexican restaurants. In consideration of the licence for Mexico, the Company is required to pay the Partnership, commencing with the first calendar month that is 18 months following the opening of the first traditional restaurant in Mexico, a fee calculated as 12.5% of the royalty received by the Company under the Master Franchise Agreement (without any deduction for withholding or any other taxes). The international licence and royalty agreement provides only for a cash royalty payment, and openings and closings of restaurants in Mexico will not result in changes to the Royalty Pool nor to the Class B and Class D Exchange Multipliers. Background The Company's three distinct revenue sources, food and beverage sales, receipt of royalty payments and profits from the 50% ownership in the Pizza 73 restaurants, are driven by changes in retail system sales at franchised, jointly controlled and company restaurants. Changes in retail system sales are driven by economic conditions, marketing initiatives and store counts. The Company monitors these metrics closely, as they directly impact its revenues and profits, and the Company strives to consistently increase the related amounts. The Company devotes significant attention to its innovative marketing programs which are funded by the restaurant operators' contribution to a marketing fund that is administered by the Company. In accordance with their franchise or operating agreements, each traditional Pizza Pizza restaurant contributes approximately 6% of system sales (in addition to the base royalty and other franchise fees) and each traditional Pizza 73 restaurant contributes approximately 8% of system sales. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA The selected financial data set forth below should be read in conjunction with the January 2, 2022 Financial Statements. The Company has a floating year-end of the Sunday closest to December 31, accordingly, quarters consist of four 13-week periods with an additional week added to the last quarter every five to six years, as was the case in fiscal year 2020. - 2 - PIZZA PIZZA LIMITED MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS For the 13 week period from October 4, 2021 to January 2, 2022 and the 52-week period from January 4, 2021 to January 2, 2022 Consolidated Financial Data and Adjusted EBITDA(1) Calculation For the 13-week For the 14-week For the 52-week For the 53-week period ended period ended period ended period ended January 2, January 3, January 2, January 3, 2022 2021(2)(6) 2022 2021(2)(6) (all dollars in thousands, except number of restaurants) System Sales(2),(3) 134,063 125,686 481,863 486,085 Same Store Sales Growth (SSSG) (4) 12.4% (17.6%) 0.5% (12.5%) Number of Restaurants: Traditional 526 504 526 504 Non-traditional 201 222 201 222 New restaurants opened 14 3 36 11 Restaurants closed 17 3 35 34 Revenues(5) 74,156 71,304 261,811 263,792 Cost of food sales and general & administrative expenses (50,152) (50,105) (168,937) (172,605) Equity income from the Partnership 1,859 1,781 6,625 6,726 Royalty payments (8,894) (8,029) (31,919) (31,789) Operating loss (2,663) (4,351) (1,913) (5,841) Income tax recovery 2,094 2,666 1,731 2,589 Loss for the period attributable to the shareholders of Pizza Pizza Limited (344) (1,792) (859) (3,835) Add (deduct): Equity income from Partnership (1,859) (1,781) (6,625) (6,726) Royalty payments 8,894 8,029 31,919 31,789 Amortization of deferred gain (581) (581) (2,330) (2,330) Amortization 3,777 5,956 18,580 19,495 Interest (income) / expense, net (22) 32 (116) (33) Store service contributions (5) (19,347) (19,404) (70,586) (74,352) Store service expenditures (5) 21,872 20,329 73,270 75,854 Rent impact from IFRS 16 leases (3,993) (5,237) (13,098) (14,083) Loss on (reversal of) impairment of lease receivables 291 49 (70) 759 (Gain)/Loss on sale of Company-owned restaurants (393) (24) (568) 46 Amortization and taxes included in Equity income from jointly-controlled companies 285 198 1,108 1,138 Recovery of income taxes: Deferred (2,094) (2,666) (1,731) (2,589) Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 6,486 $ 3,108 $ 28,894 $ 25,133 Notes: ''EBITDA'' is not a recognized measure under IFRS and is a supplementary financial measure under NI 52-112, and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. References to EBITDA are to earnings determined in accordance with IFRS applicable to the financial statements before amounts for interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization. In addition, the Company has adjusted EBITDA for charges in an attempt to demonstrate the Company's operations as if a recombination of the Company and Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. ("PPRC") occurred. Adjusted EBITDA excludes gains and losses on sales of assets and other items resulting from its relationship with the Partnership. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. The Company believes that, in addition to net earnings, adjusted EBITDA is a useful supplemental measure in evaluating its performance as it provides investors with an indication of cash available for debt service, working capital needs and capital expenditures. Investors are cautioned, however, that adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to the statement of cash flows as a measure of liquidity - 3 - PIZZA PIZZA LIMITED MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS For the 13 week period from October 4, 2021 to January 2, 2022 and the 52-week period from January 4, 2021 to January 2, 2022 and cash flows. PPL has a floating year-end of the Sunday closest to December 31, accordingly, interim periods consist of four 13-week periods with an additional week added to the last interim period every 5 to 6 years, as was the case in fiscal 2020. System Sales reported by Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 restaurants include the gross sales of Pizza Pizza company-owned, jointly- controlled and franchised restaurants, excluding sales and goods and service tax or similar amounts levied by any governmental or administrative authority. System Sales do not represent the consolidated operating results of the Company. Same store sales growth ("SSSG") is a supplementary financial measure under NI 52-112 and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. References to SSSG are to the changes in period gross revenue of Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 restaurants as compared to sales in the previous period, where the restaurant has been open at least 13 months. Additionally, for a Pizza 73 restaurant whose restaurant territory was adjusted due to an additional restaurant, the sales used to derive the Step-Out Payment may be added to sales to arrive at SSSG. SSSG does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS. As part of the transition to IFRS 15, the Company is required to record store service contributions and expenditures for advertising, order processing and commissary services provided by the Company in the statement of consolidated income. The Company has the ability to collect amounts that are in a deficit position in future years. Certain comparative figures have been restated to conform with current year presentation. COVID-19 IMPACT The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted many businesses, especially the foodservice industry, including the restaurant operations at Pizza Pizza Limited ("PPL"). Fortunately, PPL has been in the pizza delivery business for over 50 years with an established ordering and technology infrastructure, and is well positioned to service communities across Canada. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, provinces across Canada have been in varying levels of operational restrictions, and those restrictions have changed as COVID-19 cases fluctuated. Restaurants across Canada continued to face varying levels of public health restrictions including restrictions on dine- in guests, reduced operating hours and/or temporary closures. Fortunately, the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 traditional restaurants have been allowed to remain open for delivery and takeout sales throughout the pandemic, and by mid-2021 were allowed to reopen for in-restaurant dining with capacity limits. While the impact of COVID-19 was significant in 2020 and early 2021, the impact of the pandemic lessened as 2021 progressed. In the latter half of 2021 as vaccination rates increased, provinces across Canada lifted restrictions, including the return of in-person dining and the reopening of entertainment venues. With government-mandated pandemic restrictions scheduled to ease in most provinces in the near future, the Company will continue to monitor cases and new variants, as they still present uncertainty. To better understand the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's Royalty Pool System Sales, readers are reminded that Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 operate traditional and non-traditional restaurants. The Royalty Pool sales mix includes delivery, pickup, and walk-in sales from traditional restaurants, plus sales at non- traditional locations. Since the pandemic began, substantially all traditional Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 restaurants have remained open across Canada. By brand, Pizza Pizza traditional restaurant sales have historically consisted of approximately 60% delivery and pickup sales and 40% walk-in sales, whereas Pizza 73 traditional restaurant sales have been approximately 90% delivery and pickup sales and only 10% walk-in sales. As result of government-mandated physical distancing policies and stay-at-home orders over, the walk-in sales at both brands decreased significantly through most of the pandemic. However, as restrictions were eased in the back half of the year, the walk-in sales at Pizza Pizza began to recover. Restaurants who continue to be impacted by the loss of walk-in sales are those located in urban markets, where many of the walk-in sales are tied to corporate offices that have adopted work from home policies. During the same period of government mandated stay-at-home orders, delivery sales have grown. Non-traditional store locations, offering a limited menu and typically operating in sporting arenas, outdoor entertainment venues, universities, hospitals, and cinemas, historically account for nearly 10% of Royalty Pool System Sales. Unfortunately, the majority of non-traditional Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 locations closed in March 2020 and remained closed through the end of the second quarter of 2021. As the provincial - 4 - PIZZA PIZZA LIMITED MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS For the 13 week period from October 4, 2021 to January 2, 2022 and the 52-week period from January 4, 2021 to January 2, 2022 governments began lifting restrictions in the summer of 2021, many of PPL's non-traditional locations, which initially closed, reopened as allowed by each province; however, there are still a number of non-traditional locations that remained closed as of January 2, 2022. The long-term impact of COVID-19 on the Company's operations will depend on consumer behaviour after the economy fully reopens, the effects of any supply chain disruptions, plus the potential effects of inflation to the economy. The Company continues to closely monitor recent government policy changes as communities across Canada encounter the pandemic's prolonged impacts. RESULTS OF OPERATIONS The following should be read in conjunction with the Selected Financial Data provided herein and in conjunction with the Financial Statements. See "Critical Accounting Policies and Estimates". System Sales For the 13-week For the 14-week For the 52-week For the 53-week (in thousands of dollars) period ended period ended period ended period ended January 2, 2022 January 3, 2021 January 2, 2022 January 3, 2021 Pizza Pizza 113,757 104,859 406,175 402,990 Pizza 73 20,306 20,827 75,688 83,095 Total 134,063 125,686 481,863 486,085 System sales are affected by the net change in the number of restaurants, SSSG reported during the Quarter and Year, and the number of weeks in the reporting period. For the Quarter, the increase in System Sales is largely due to lapping the initial impact of COVID-19 and the re-opening of the economy and many non-traditional locations as the year progressed. The overall decrease in System Sales for Pizza 73 restaurants for the Year is largely due to the negative impact COVID- 19 had for the first nine months of 2021, as Alberta recovered at a slower pace than Ontario. See "COVID- 19 Impact". Same Store Sales Growth SSSG, the key driver of yield growth for the Company, increased 12.4% (2020 - decreased 17.6%) for the Quarter and increased 0.5% (2020 - decreased 12.5%) for the Year. See "COVID-19 Impact". When comparing the year-to-date results of 2021 to 2020, it is important to remember that the COVID-19 pandemic began impacting business in mid-March 2020. SSSG continued to improve in each quarter of 2021, with the Pizza Pizza brand accounting for 85% of total sales. Fourth Quarter Year SSSG (%) (%) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Pizza Pizza 13.9 -17.6 2.1 -13.4 Pizza 73 5.0 -17.6 (7.1) -8.1 Combined 12.4 -17.6 0.5 -12.5 SSSG is normally driven by the change in the customer check and customer traffic, both of which are affected by changes in pricing and sales mix. For the Quarter, the increase in SSSG was largely driven by the lifting of COVID-19 related public health restrictions, which led to increased walk-in traffic, plus some of the Company's key non-traditional locations reopened. As walk-in traffic returned, we experienced a decrease in the average check. - 5 - This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

