    PZA   CA72585V1031

PIZZA PIZZA ROYALTY CORP.

(PZA)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05/11 03:59:59 pm EDT
12.55 CAD   -1.18%
05:01pPizza pizza royalty corp. announces first quarter 2022 results
AQ
04/28PIZZA PIZZA ROYALTY CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/22PIZZA PIZZA ROYALTY CORP. ANNOUNCES APRIL DIVIDEND and TIMING OF FIRST QUARTER RESULTS
AQ
Transcript : Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 11, 2022

05/11/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.'s Earnings Call for the First Quarter of 2022. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder,...


Financials
Sales 2022 517 M 400 M 400 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 404 M 312 M 312 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,78x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,2%
Technical analysis trends PIZZA PIZZA ROYALTY CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 12,55 CAD
Average target price 14,00 CAD
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
Managers and Directors
Paul Jeffrey Goddard President & Chief Executive Officer
Christine DSylva Chief Financial Officer
Jay Swartz Chairman
Amar Narain Chief Information Officer & Vice President-IT
Philip Goudreau Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIZZA PIZZA ROYALTY CORP.5.66%314
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-38.57%82 416
COMPASS GROUP PLC-4.45%34 621
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-15.76%15 829
SODEXO-11.91%10 453
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION0.37%4 567