Homepage
Equities
Canada
Toronto Stock Exchange
Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.
News
PZA
CA72585V1031
PIZZA PIZZA ROYALTY CORP.
(PZA)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange -
05/11 03:59:59 pm EDT
12.55
CAD
-1.18%
05:01p
Pizza pizza royalty corp. announces first quarter 2022 results
AQ
04/28
PIZZA PIZZA ROYALTY CORP.
: Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/22
PIZZA PIZZA ROYALTY CORP. ANNOUNCES APRIL DIVIDEND and TIMING OF FIRST QUARTER RESULTS
AQ
Transcript : Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 11, 2022
05/11/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.'s Earnings Call for the First Quarter of 2022. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder,...
© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about PIZZA PIZZA ROYALTY CORP.
05:01p
Pizza pizza royalty corp. announces first quarter 2022 results
AQ
04/28
PIZZA PIZZA ROYALTY CORP.
: Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/22
PIZZA PIZZA ROYALTY CORP. ANNOUNCES APRIL DIVIDEND and TIMING OF FIRST QUARTER RESULTS
AQ
04/22
Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. Announces Dividend for April 2022, Payable on May 13, 2022
CI
03/30
PIZZA PIZZA ROYALTY CORP.
: Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/18
ATTENTION BUSINESS EDITORS
: Pizza pizza royalty corp. announces march dividend
AQ
03/18
PIZZA PIZZA ROYALTY
: Time to reverse those cooking plans. uno is back at pizza pizza!
PU
03/02
TRANSCRIPT
: Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 02, 2022
CI
03/02
Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31,..
CI
03/02
PIZZA PIZZA ROYALTY CORP. BRIEF
: Adjusted EPS for Q4 Increased 10.3% to $0.214 Vs Same Pe..
MT
Financials
CAD
USD
Sales 2022
517 M
400 M
400 M
Net income 2022
-
-
-
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
-
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
404 M
312 M
312 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
0,78x
Capi. / Sales 2023
0,75x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
76,2%
Chart PIZZA PIZZA ROYALTY CORP.
Technical analysis trends PIZZA PIZZA ROYALTY CORP.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Neutral
Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
12,55 CAD
Average target price
14,00 CAD
Spread / Average Target
11,6%
Managers and Directors
Paul Jeffrey Goddard
President & Chief Executive Officer
Christine DSylva
Chief Financial Officer
Jay Swartz
Chairman
Amar Narain
Chief Information Officer & Vice President-IT
Philip Goudreau
Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
PIZZA PIZZA ROYALTY CORP.
5.66%
314
STARBUCKS CORPORATION
-38.57%
82 416
COMPASS GROUP PLC
-4.45%
34 621
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.
-15.76%
15 829
SODEXO
-11.91%
10 453
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION
0.37%
4 567
