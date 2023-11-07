Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership (the Partnership), owns the trademarks, trade names and other intellectual property used by Pizza Pizza Limited (PPL) in its Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 restaurants and in its international franchising business. PPL is a privately held company that provides service and operational support to restaurant operators. Pizza Pizza is a franchise-oriented restaurant business operating primarily in the province of Ontario, in which it leads the pizza quick service restaurant (QSR) segment. Of the 652 Pizza Pizza restaurants, 646 are franchised or licensed, and six are owned and/or managed as corporate restaurants. Of the 652 restaurants, 197 are non-traditional locations which have limited operating hours and a limited menu. There are about 100 Pizza 73 locations operating in the QSR segment, principally in the province of Alberta. The Pizza 73 business also includes a central food distribution center in Edmonton.